Gallant and Austin hold joint situation assessment

They focused on "maintaining readiness and interoperability of Israeli and U.S. forces and capabilities in the face of ongoing threats posed by Iran and Hezbollah."

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speak at the Pentagon in Washington, June 25, 2024. Photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver/U.S. Department of Defense.
(August 23, 2024 / JNS)

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin conducted a joint situation assessment overnight on Thursday to exchange views on regional developments and threats.

Their discussion “focused primarily on joint preparation, as well as maintaining readiness and interoperability of Israeli and U.S. forces, and capabilities in the face of ongoing threats posed by Iran and Hezbollah,” according to an Israeli readout.

Gallant also briefed the secretary on “developments in the war against Hamas in Gaza, detailing the IDF’s achievements in defeating the Hamas Rafah Brigade and destroying over 150 tunnels in the area. In this regard, Minister Gallant emphasized the importance of ongoing operations to dismantle remaining terror infrastructure, eliminating terror operatives and destroying Hamas tunnels,” added the statement.

The two men also “discussed at length the efforts undertaken to achieve an agreement for the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. Minister Gallant reiterated his steadfast commitment to achieving an agreement and highlighted the critical timing as it relates to ensuring this framework.”

Finally, Gallant expressed appreciation to Austin for his “personal commitment” to Israel’s security and thanked the Biden administration for its “ongoing support” since the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks in southern Israel by Hamas.

