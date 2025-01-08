Gov. Abbott announces increased efforts to combat terrorism in Texas

( Jan. 8, 2025 / JNS)

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has instructed the state Department of Public Safety to increase preemptive and protective efforts to combat radical jihadist terrorism.

Abbott’s announcement followed the terror attack in New Orleans carried out by Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a U.S.-born citizen from Houston, on Jan. 1. An ISIS flag was displayed in the back of the truck Jabbar used for the attack, and law enforcement later found social media videos he had posted that indicated he had been inspired by the terrorist organization.

“Law enforcement at all levels must aggressively collaborate to eliminate radicalization that can lead to terrorist attacks,” Abbott said.

The governor’s directive calls for greater collaboration with the FBI, an increase in intelligence analysts assigned to investigate terrorism and expanded efforts to locate and assess potential threats from Special Interest Aliens as identified by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

It also orders increased partnerships with Homeland Security and local jurisdictions to expand the Bomb-Making Materials Awareness Program, which allows for information sharing regarding suspicious purchases of materials that could be used to construct improvised explosive devices.

The directive also mandates enhancements to state security, calling for assistance from local law enforcement in protecting mass gatherings, providing more mass casualty attack response workshops, assessing the safety of the state capitol and expanding the Texas Infrastructure Liaison Officer Program.