Hamas heralds recognition of Palestinian statehood by three nations

(May 22, 2024 / JNS)

The Hamas terrorist organization welcomed the decision by Ireland, Norway and Spain on Wednesday to recognize a Palestinian state.

“We consider this an important step towards affirming our right to our land,” the group said in a statement, calling “on countries around the world to recognize our legitimate national rights.”

Bassem Naim, a senior member of the Hamas political bureau, attributed the decision to the “brave resistance” of the Palestinians.

“These successive recognitions are the direct result of this brave resistance and the legendary steadfastness of the Palestinian people. … We believe this will be a turning point in the international position on the Palestinian issue,” Naim told AFP.

The Palestinian Authority also expressed support for the decision, which will be implemented on May 28.

Israel called the move a reward for terrorism and the atrocities Hamas committed on Oct. 7.

“Today’s decision sends a message to the Palestinians and the world: Terrorism pays. After the Hamas terror organization carried out the largest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust, after committing heinous sexual crimes witnessed by the world, these countries chose to reward Hamas and Iran by recognizing a Palestinian state,” tweeted Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz.

“This distorted step by these countries is an injustice to the memory of the victims of 7/10, a blow to efforts to return the 128 hostages, and a boost to Hamas and Iran’s jihadists, which undermines the chance for peace and questions Israel’s right to self-defense,” he added.