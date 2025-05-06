Herzog: Communities in Judea and Samaria Israel’s ‘defensive wall’

( May 6, 2025 / JNS)

Israeli civilian communities in Judea and Samaria serve as the Jewish state’s “defensive wall in every sense of the word,” President Isaac Herzog said Tuesday in remarks to the Makor Rishon Settlement Conference, held in the southern Samaria town of Ofra.

“During my many visits across the country—and certainly in Judea and Samaria—and especially when I fly over the land by helicopter, I become increasingly convinced of how vital, impressive and thriving the settlement enterprise is,” Herzog said in a pre-recorded statement.

He described Judea and Samaria as “truly Israel’s protective shield,” adding that his visits to the region reinforce this perspective “each time anew.”

Addressing residents of Ofra, which marked its 50th anniversary this week, Herzog called the village of approximately 3,300 residents “a microcosm of the settlement story.”

“During our most recent and moving visit to Ofra—before the war—I felt deeply how it serves as an example and model of pioneering spirit, self-sacrifice, leadership, engagement, creativity, a pursuit of doing good and tikkun olam, in an Israeli, Jewish and Zionist sense,” he said.

Herzog emphasized the ideological and historical importance of settlement, calling it “one of the cornerstones of Zionism and the Jewish story since ancient times.” He added, “This is especially true today, given the immense challenges facing the settlement enterprise. We expect all relevant actors to fully commit to safeguarding the security and well-being of communities throughout the country.”

Public opinion data appears to reflect this sentiment. A March poll by the Jewish People Policy Institute (JPPI) found that 58% of Israeli Jews believe communities in Judea and Samaria contribute to national security.

A separate February survey by the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs revealed that more than two-thirds of Israeli Jews fear a large-scale terrorist attack originating from the region, similar to Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, massacre.

Palestinian terrorist attacks in Judea and Samaria numbered at least 6,343 in 2024 alone, according to figures released in February by the NGO Rescuers Without Borders (Hatzalah Judea and Samaria). The group reported that 27 Israelis were killed and more than 300 wounded in the region this year.

In March, Defense Minister Israel Katz said increasing the number of Jewish residents in northern Samaria would strengthen the state’s defense.

“The IDF commanders told me that the security problem developed because there are no Jewish communities there,” Katz said at the Leadership Conference of Samaria Communities in Jerusalem. “Jewish communities play a dual role, both ideological and security-related.”

“Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria serve as a shield for all population centers in Israel,” he added. “Their purpose is twofold: to preserve our ancestral heritage and to provide security for the State of Israel.”