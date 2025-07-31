Subscribe to the JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Huckabee Sanders to travel to Israel, UAE in August for trade mission

“Israel is a hub for innovation, especially in agriculture and manufacturing,” the Arkansas governor stated.

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders at the Republican Jewish Coalition's 2023 Annual Leadership Summit at the Venetian Convention and Expo Center in Las Vegas, Nev., Oct. 27, 2023. Credit: Gage Skidmore via Creative Commons.
(July 31, 2025 / JNS)

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, a Republican whose father, Mike Huckabee, is the U.S. ambassador to Israel, plans to travel to Israel and the United Arab Emirates from Aug. 3 to Aug. 9 for a trade mission, the governor’s office said on Thursday.

Sanders said that “Israel is a hub for innovation, especially in agriculture and manufacturing, and as my dad likes to say, is the one place in the world you visit for the first time, and it feels like coming home.”

Shed intends to meet with Israeli government officials and business leaders to “deepen Arkansas’s economic ties,” before traveling to the Emirates for the same purposes.

The governor also plans to visit the Western Wall, and Judea and Samaria, according to her office, and to meet with Israeli companies that already have investments in the state.

