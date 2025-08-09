IAF hits armed vehicle in southern Syria

( Aug. 9, 2025 / JNS )

The Israeli Air Force on Friday struck a vehicle carrying a heavy machine gun in southern Syria, the military said.

The strike came after the elimination in Lebanon of two senior terrorists linked to attacks originating from Syria.

On Thursday, the IDF targeted and killed Muhammad Wishah, also known as “Abu Khali,” a Syrian member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), in Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley.

“The PFLP is a long-standing terrorist organization with a history of carrying out various terrorist attacks against Israelis in Israel and around the world,” the military said in a statement.

On Tuesday night, Israel killed Hezbollah commander Hassam Qassem Ghrab in an airstrike in the Bekaa Valley. He was responsible for directing terrorist cells in Syria that were planning rocket attacks on the Golan Heights.

צה״ל תקף רכב חמוש במקלע בשטח סוריה



כלי טיס של חיל האוויר תקף לפני זמן קצר, רכב חמוש במקלע במרחב דרום סוריה pic.twitter.com/8jva58fIyX — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) August 8, 2025

On July 13, clashes erupted in Syria between local Druze, Sunni Bedouin tribes and regime forces. Reports of mass killings, public executions and abuses against Druze civilians prompted Israel Defense Forces strikes.

Over 1,000 people were reportedly killed and more than 100,000 were displaced, with the area remaining tense despite a tentative ceasefire.