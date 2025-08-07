IDF strikes Hezbollah terror sites in Southern Lebanon

( Aug. 7, 2025 / JNS )

The Israel Defense Forces struck Hezbollah targets in Southern Lebanon on Wednesday night, hitting weapons storage facilities, a missile launcher, and engineering equipment used to rebuild terrorist infrastructure, the military said.

The IDF accused Hezbollah of continuing efforts to reestablish terror capabilities across Lebanon while using civilians as human shields.

“The presence of weapons and Hezbollah activity in the area constitutes a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon,” the military stated, adding that it “will continue to operate to protect the State of Israel.”

Israel eliminated senior Hezbollah commander Hassam Qassem Ghrab in an airstrike Tuesday night in Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley, the military said.

Ghrab was responsible for directing terrorist cells in Syria that were planning rocket attacks on the Golan Heights, according to the IDF.

The strike was the second on a Hezbollah terrorist Southern Lebanon in as many days.

The counter-terror operations come as Beirut begins discussions on removing weapons from non-state actors, including Hezbollah. The process was prompted by U.S. demands for the Lebanese government to disarm the Iranian-backed terror proxy.

Hezbollah began launching missiles and drones into northern Israel on Oct. 8, 2023, the day after the Hamas-led massacre.

Last fall, Hezbollah’s leadership suffered significant losses from a series of Israeli operations targeting its communications equipment, followed by intense airstrikes on its rocket arsenal.

A ceasefire went into effect on Nov. 27.