ICJ shows ‘predilection’ for Jew-hatred, says ranking Senate Foreign Relations Committee member

(May 24, 2024 / JNS)

The principal judicial arm of the United Nations in The Hague, the International Court of Justice, “has shown its hate, bias and its predilection for antisemitism” in its Friday ruling that Israel must stop its military campaign against the Hamas terror group in Rafah, according to Sen. Jim Risch (R-Idaho).

“The so-called ‘court’ has this all backwards—those on the court would do well to make a ruling against Hamas demanding that Hamas release the hostages, cease fire, and lay down their weapons and stop this war,” said Risch, ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

“In particular, I am disgusted to learn an American judge voted for this ruling,” the senator said. “The ICJ is both morally and structurally bankrupt, and the United States should immediately cut off its funding to this prejudiced organization.”

“The U.N. has chosen to support terrorists who use hostages as weapons rather than support a sovereign nation that seeks to defend its citizens,” he added. “Israel has the right to defend itself and do all it can to eliminate Hamas terrorists who have plainly stated they wish to wipe Israel and the Jewish people off the map.”