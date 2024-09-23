JNS Press+
IDF downs drone fired from Iraq at Golan via Syria

The projectile was intercepted by Israeli Air Force fighter jets.

Israeli Air Force fighter jets. Credit: Israeli Defense Ministry Spokesperson’s Office.
(Sep. 23, 2024 / JNS)

Israeli fighter jets early on Monday intercepted a drone over the southern Golan Heights that had crossed the border from the east, in the fifth such incident since Sunday morning.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an Iran-backed militia, took credit for the attack, claiming the target of the attack had been a base belonging to the IDF’s Golani Brigade, according to Israel’s Channel 12 News, which cited Arab sources.

The incident triggered air-raid sirens in several southern Golan communities. No injuries or damage were reported.

The umbrella group of radical Shi’ite militias in Iraq and Syria comprises Kata’ib Hezbollah, Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba and Kata’ib Sayyid al-Shuhadaa.

On Sunday, the IDF intercepted three separate attacks originating from Iraq.

A suspected drone that entered Israeli airspace from the east was intercepted by the IDF’s aerial defense array over the southern Golan Heights in the morning. In the predawn hours, two cruise missiles were fired from Iraq at the southern Golan Heights, Kan News reported. A little over two hours later, a drone “approaching Israeli territory from the east” that triggered sirens in the Arava area was intercepted before crossing into the country.

