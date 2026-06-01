WZO announces major policy shift on land purchases in Judea and Samaria

The Settlement Division of the World Zionist Organization announced a major policy shift in late May: For the first time, existing land-rights holders (on residential or agricultural holdings) in Judea and Samaria communities of more than 400 families will be permitted to acquire an additional residential plot on the open market, under procedures similar to those of the Israel Land Authority.

Until now, the Settlement Division, responsible for overseeing land development in Judea and Samaria, prohibited homeowners from acquiring additional plots, out of concern that a community’s fabric would be disrupted as properties might be accumulated by investors and then rented out without oversight.

In most communities throughout Judea and Samaria, homeowners do not own the land on which their homes sit; instead, they hold long-term usage rights—similar to a lease—from state or public authorities. Private ownership was deliberately limited to maintain control, support planning and preserve political flexibility.

The change in policy was made public in a letter by Settlement Division head Yishai Merling. In the letter, Merling explained that the decision was intended to strike a precise balance between preserving the community fabric and protecting the unique character of rural settlement in Judea and Samaria, and between addressing the dynamic needs of the settlement movement and opening possibilities for purchase on the open market.

He shared, “We are strengthening the larger communities, giving them tools to develop, and enabling young families to continue putting down deep roots in the place where they grew up.”

Merling stressed in an interview with JNS that the Settlement Division’s policy was to adhere as closely as possible to the procedures of the Israel Land Authority in coordination with all relevant professional bodies.

Israel Ganz, head of the Binyamin Regional Council and chairman of the Yesha Council, praised the policy shift. He said that over the years, he was approached by residents complaining about an absurd situation in which citizens in the rest of the country could purchase as many homes as they chose, but were prevented from doing so in Judea and Samaria.

Ganz viewed the previous policy as discriminatory, arguing that it prevented hundreds of thousands of Israelis from purchasing additional properties and from enabling their children to continue living in the communities in which they were raised.

“Just as a resident of Ra’anana, Kiryat Gat or Beersheva can purchase homes and invest in their city, so too should a resident of Neve Tzuf, Na’ale, Eli or Psagot be entitled to do so,” said Ganz. “This is an important step of normalization, justice and strengthening of settlements.”

The Religious Zionism Party led the charge toward the policy change. Knesset member Ohad Tal told JNS that the decision to cancel what he described as an outdated restriction on owning more than one plot is a necessary step that allows the next generation to build homes, rather than remain bound by regulations that no longer fit the reality of a developing settlement movement.

“With the help of God, we will continue removing barriers and strengthening settlement throughout all parts of our homeland,” Tal said.

Gush Etzion Regional Council head Yaron Rosenthal called the decision significant and said it will greatly strengthen the communities under his jurisdiction.

He said it will allow his municipality to build more housing, increase the availability of homes, encourage investment in the area, and help renters find more housing options.

“This is an important step that will further strengthen Gush Etzion and support its continued growth and development,” Rosenthal said.