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IDF downs two Houthi drones from Yemen

The Iranian-backed Houthis entered the conflict on Saturday, firing a ballistic missile toward Beersheva.

Mar. 30, 2026

IDF downs two Houthi drones from Yemen

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Yemen Iran Houthis
The Yemeni National Resistance Forces intercepted and seized more than 750 tons of munitions and hardware, including hundreds of advanced cruise, anti-ship and anti-aircraft missiles, warheads and seekers, components and hundreds of drone engines, air defense equipment, radar systems and communications equipment intended for use by the Iranian-backed Houthis. Credit: Courtesy of U.S. Central Command Public Affairs.
( Mar. 30, 2026 / JNS )

The Israel Defense Forces intercepted two drones launched overnight Sunday by Houthi terrorists in Yemen.

The Iranian-backed Houthis entered the conflict in the early hours of Saturday, firing a ballistic missile toward Beersheva in southern Israel—exactly one month after the IDF and U.S. forces carried out a preemptive strike on Iran on Feb. 28.

The missile was intercepted before reaching Israeli airspace, according to Ynet, which cited the Eilat Municipality.

Hours later, the Houthis launched a cruise missile at Israel that was also downed, the report said, adding that no air-raid sirens were activated.

Since the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, massacre, the Houthis have carried out repeated missile and drone attacks on Israel and targeted shipping in the Red Sea in what they describe as support for the Palestinian terror group.

In response, the IDF has conducted large-scale attacks on Houthi targets in Yemen, including strikes that significantly degraded the terror group’s leadership.

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