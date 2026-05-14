More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

CENTCOM chief says 90% of Iran’s defense industry destroyed after US-Israeli campaign

“We degraded Iran’s ability to project power outside its borders and threaten the region and threaten our interests,” Adm. Brad Cooper stated.

May 14, 2026
Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), testifies during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on May 14, 2026. Credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images.
Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), testifies during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on May 14, 2026. Credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images.
Win McNamee/Getty Images
( May 14, 2026 / JNS )

Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Central Command, told lawmakers on Thursday that the joint U.S.-Israeli campaign against Iran has destroyed 90% of the Islamic Republic’s defensive capabilities, severely limiting Tehran’s ability to threaten the region.

Testifying before the Senate Armed Services Committee on the posture of CENTCOM and U.S. Africa Command, Cooper said the operation achieved its military objectives in less than 40 days.

“Most notably, we degraded Iran’s ability to project power outside its borders and threaten the region and threaten our interests,” Cooper said.

Referring to Iran’s missile and drone barrages against Israel in April and October 2024, Cooper said Tehran no longer has the capacity to launch attacks “with that mass and scale.”

Cooper also said Iran has been cut off from supplying weapons and support to Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis.

“Those transfer paths and methods have been cut off,” he said, describing the outcome as the result of the culmination of careful planning.

The CENTCOM chief’s remarks came amid continued debate in Washington over the extent of the damage inflicted on Iran’s military infrastructure. Cooper disputed reports suggesting Tehran retained most of its prewar missile stockpiles.

“High-stakes negotiations continue,” he added. “Our job is to be ready, and we are.”

Iran Middle East
EXPLORE JNS
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US President Donald Trump in China on May 14, 2026. Credit: US Department of State
U.S. News
Rubio rejects claims Trump acted against Iran for Israel’s benefit
“The whole world has seen Iran was building up a conventional capability where they would have so many missiles and so many drones that they could overwhelm anybody’s defenses,” the U.S. secretary of state said.
May 14, 2026
Mamdani Menin
U.S. News
Mamdani spokesman likens Hezbollah to JDL
The City Hall rep told JNS that the New York City mayor decries “displays of support for terrorist organizations.”
May 14, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Israeli President Isaac Herzog attends an event for outstanding soldiers as part of Israel’s 78th Independence Day celebrations in Jerusalem on April 20, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
U.S. News
Israeli president opts not to attend JTS commencement in person
Isaac Herzog made no mention of recent opposition to his receiving an honorary doctorate and addressing students in his letter to the Conservative Jewish seminary.
May 14, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
Edwin Black
U.S. News
‘They’ll do anything to buy an hour,’ author says of Iranian regime negotiators
“They feel that on the ashes of an incinerated civilization, they will rise to their paradise,” Edwin Black told JNS, prior to a talk he gave in Los Angeles.
May 14, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Seattle police StandWithUs
World News
Global Jew-hatred incidents jumped 30% in a week, new report says
The Combat Antisemitism Movement said that it has documented 2,543 antisemitic incidents worldwide since the start of January.
May 14, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
King Charles III and U.K. Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis meets members of the community at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Manchester, England, after an attack on the shul, Oct. 20, 2025. Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images.
Antisemitism
King Charles visits London area hit by attacks on Jews
The monarch showed solidarity after stabbings and arson attacks as antisemitism reached record levels in the U.K.
May 14, 2026
JNS Staff
Think Twice
Can Israel Beat the World’s Biggest Smear Campaign?
May. 14, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Mitchell Bard
Column
Hey, Bret, why not close ‘The New York Times’?
Mitchell Bard
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
The real test of Trump’s counterterrorism strategy
Stephen M. Flatow