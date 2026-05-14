More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Mamdani spokesman compares Hezbollah, JDL

The City Hall rep told JNS that the New York City mayor decries “displays of support for terrorist organizations.”

May 14, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Mamdani Menin
Zohran Mamdani, mayor of New York City, and Julie Menin, New York City Council speaker, hold a press conference at City Hall, April 28, 2026. Credit: Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office.
( May 14, 2026 / JNS )

Zohran Mamdani, mayor of New York City, was referring to Hezbollah flags when he decried “displays of support for terrorist organizations” at protests in the city, a spokesman for the mayor told JNS.

“Protests and counter-protests related to a real estate expo that featured the sale of land in settlements in the Occupied West Bank took place outside a synagogue in Midwood,” the mayor told JNS on May 12.

“The violence—alongside antisemitic, anti-Muslim and racist rhetoric, as well as racial slurs, displays of support for terrorist organizations and calls for the death of others—was despicable and has no place in our city,” said the mayor, whose spokeswoman said last year that synagogues violate international law when they host pro-Israel events.

“New Yorkers have the constitutional right to protest and to counter-protest, but no one should face violence, intimidation or hatred because of who they are or what they believe,” Mamdani stated. “We can simultaneously protect both public safety and civil liberties, and our city remains committed to doing exactly that by upholding the right to peaceful protest while keeping every New Yorker safe.”

The spokesman for Mamdani told JNS that not only did the mayor have Hezbollah flags in mind, but that at prior protests there have also been displays of support for the Jewish Defense League.

Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman is a writer in Seattle.
EXPLORE JNS
Israeli President Isaac Herzog attends an event for outstanding soldiers as part of Israel’s 78th Independence Day celebrations in Jerusalem on April 20, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
U.S. News
Israeli president opts not to attend JTS commencement in person
Isaac Herzog made no mention of recent opposition to his receiving an honorary doctorate and addressing students in his letter to the Conservative Jewish seminary.
May 14, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
Edwin Black
U.S. News
‘They’ll do anything to buy an hour,’ author says of Iranian regime negotiators
“They feel that on the ashes of an incinerated civilization, they will rise to their paradise,” Edwin Black told JNS, prior to a talk he gave in Los Angeles.
May 14, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Seattle police StandWithUs
World News
Global Jew-hatred incidents jumped 30% in a week, new report says
The Combat Antisemitism Movement said that it has documented 2,543 antisemitic incidents worldwide since the start of January.
May 14, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
King Charles III and U.K. Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis meets members of the community at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Manchester, England, after an attack on the shul, Oct. 20, 2025. Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images.
Antisemitism
King Charles visits London area hit by attacks on Jews
The monarch showed solidarity after stabbings and arson attacks as antisemitism reached record levels in the U.K.
May 14, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel Defense Forces operations in the northern Gaza Strip, April 2026. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
Israel News
IDF kills terrorist in northern Gaza
The terrorist had “crossed the Yellow Line and approached the troops, posing an immediate threat to them.”
May 14, 2026
JNS Staff
Church, Pews
U.S. News
U.S. adults likeliest since 2002 to say religion gaining influence in America, Pew study suggests
Still, 61% of respondents to an April poll from the Pew Research Center said that religion was declining in influence in the country, compared to 37% that said it was gaining ground.
May 14, 2026
JNS Staff
Trump
JNS TV / True East
How Trump’s China strategy could reshape the Middle East
May. 14, 2026
Doron Spielman
THE COLUMN
Mitchell Bard
Column
Hey, Bret, why not close ‘The New York Times’?
Mitchell Bard
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
The real test of Trump’s counterterrorism strategy
Stephen M. Flatow