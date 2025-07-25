IDF exposes Hamas terrorists feasting in Gaza tunnels

( July 25, 2025 / JNS)

The IDF Arabic spokesperson unveiled evidence this week documenting Hamas terrorists’ comfortable underground life, showing fighters enjoying fresh bananas, dates, and meat in tunnel complexes while their organization publicly accuses Israel of creating starvation conditions for Gaza residents.

Spokesman Col. Avichay Adraee emphasized that “while the organization’s senior officials fabricate ‘starvation’ claims, these videos reveal their terrorists proudly displaying their tunnel meals. It must be noted that the food shown in these videos did not arrive through humanitarian aid deliveries to the Gaza Strip.”

#خاص مشاهد حصرية من أنفاق حماس: هكذا يتصرف إرهابيو التنظيم تحت الأرض بعيدًا عن معاناة السكان وخلافًا لكذبة التجويع



⭕️ينشر جيش الدفاع مشاهد تكشف نمط حياة عناصر حماس داخل الأنفاق خلال الحرب.



⭕️في حين يتهم قادة الحركة إسرائل بكذبة التجويع، تُظهر المقاطع عناصر التنظيم وهم يتباهون… pic.twitter.com/3GjEKagJEo — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) July 23, 2025

The footage captures Hamas operatives showcasing their food supplies with enthusiasm, declaring, “Banana! Dates! Meat!” while occupying well-equipped underground facilities.

Adraee explained that “Hamas terrorists’ detachment from civilian suffering reveals itself in its ugliness yet again. This same organization that spreads falsehoods worldwide about ‘starvation’ amuses itself with destruction scenes it inflicted upon its own people.

“Gaza residents, this represents the truth. These terrorists are not heroes—they are thieves who prioritize themselves at your expense and hide in tunnels fearing repercussions from their actions,” he said.

The revelations highlight the fundamental disconnect between Hamas leadership’s public messaging about humanitarian conditions and the reality of their operatives’ comfortable underground accommodations and abundant food supplies during wartime.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.