JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2024 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskIsrael at War

IDF kills three terrorists, calls in airstrike during Jenin op

Forty additional suspects were arrested across Judea and Samaria.

Israeli forces operate in Jenin. Credit: IDF.
Israeli forces operate in Jenin. Credit: IDF.
Edit
(February 21, 2024 / JNS)

Israeli forces killed three Palestinian terrorists during operations overnight Tuesday in Jenin, located in northern Samaria.

During the raid, an Israeli Air Force craft attacked terrorists who had opened fire on the ground forces. Troops also confiscated weapons and uncovered explosives planted under roads.

Fourteen additional terrorism suspects were arrested.

Israeli forces detained 26 more suspects in operations across Judea and Samaria, including five members of a Hamas student cell in Hebron.

Soldiers also confiscated 10,000 shekels ($2,800) during the operations.

Since Oct. 7, the security forces have arrested more than 3,200 Palestinian terrorism suspects throughout Judea and Samaria, of whom over 1,350 are affiliated with Hamas.

IDF data shows a dramatic rise in terrorist attacks in Judea and Samaria in 2023 compared to the previous year, with shootings reaching their highest level since the Second Intifada of 2000-05.

Over last year, there were 608 explosives, ramming, shooting and stabbing attacks, versus 170 in 2022, representing a 350% increase.

The 300 shooting attacks are the most since the bloody Palestinian terror wave of the early 2000s.

More than 50 of the 2023 shooting attacks emanated from the terrorist hotspot of Jenin, where the IDF undertook a major operation to root out terrorist infrastructure. The July 3-5 incursion was dubbed “Operation Home and Garden.”

The violence has continued to escalate in the months since Hamas started the current war with its murderous rampage across the northwestern Negev on Oct. 7. A total of 41 Israeli airstrikes have been carried out in Judea and Samaria since the start of the war, as well as more than 200 counterterror operations in Palestinian-run areas. 

You have read 3 articles this month.
Register to receive full access to JNS.
Register for free

Just before you scroll on...

Israel is at war. JNS is combating the stream of misinformation on Israel with real, honest and factual reporting. In order to deliver this in-depth, unbiased coverage of Israel and the Jewish world, we rely on readers like you. The support you provide allows our journalists to deliver the truth, free from bias and hidden agendas. Can we count on your support? Every contribution, big or small, helps JNS.org remain a trusted source of news you can rely on.

Become a part of our mission by donating today
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics
Comments
Thank you. You are a loyal JNS Reader.
You have read more than 10 articles this month.
Please register for full access to continue reading and post comments.
Register for free

Register for Full Website Access

Stay connected to the latest updates from Israel and the Jewish world.  Register to receive full access to the JNS website and newsletter

REGISTER NOW

 

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates