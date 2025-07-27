IDF: Troops destroy Hamas tunnel, kill hundreds of terrorists

( July 27, 2025 / JNS)

The Israel Defense Forces announced on Sunday that troops from the 646th Reservist Brigade had dismantled a Hamas tunnel and hundreds of terrorist infrastructure sites during operations over the past three months across several areas of the Gaza Strip.

Operating under the 99th Division, soldiers targeted locations in the Netzarim corridor, Shuja’iyya, Daraj Tuffah and Beit Hanoun. The IDF said troops uncovered and destroyed military structures, weapons caches and firing and observation positions used by terrorist organizations.

Footage from within the Hamas terror tunnel in the Beit Hanoun area. Credit: IDF.

Approximately 400 terrorists were killed in coordinated operations with the Israeli Air Force, according to the military.

In recent days, the brigade, supported by the elite Yahalom engineering unit, located and dismantled a 500-meter-long Hamas tunnel in Beit Hanoun, as part of ongoing efforts to disrupt the group’s underground networks.