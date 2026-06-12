More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

Why Israel should close every UN office in the country

In response to the latest U.N. decision to blacklist Israel, Israel announced that it was cutting all ties with the secretary-general. This step is insufficient.

Lt. Col. (res.) Maurice Hirsch
Lt. Col. (res.) Maurice Hirsch
Lt. Col. (res.) Maurice Hirsch Lt. Col. (res.) Maurice Hirsch
Lt. Col. (res.) Maurice Hirsch, a former IDF Director of Military Prosecution for Judea and Samaria, is a leading expert on Palestinian incitement and legal strategies. He currently serves as head of legal strategies at Palestinian Media Watch and directs the Initiative for Palestinian Authority Accountability and Reform at the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs. Hirsch has also advised Israel’s Ministry of Defense and chaired an advisory committee in the Ministry of Interior. A passionate advocate for Israel, he regularly provides expert analysis in the media to expose bias and misinformation.
(Jun. 12, 2026 / Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs)

When it comes to the United Nations, Israel needs to take a much more aggressive response. As a preliminary step, and a potential precursor to entirely pulling out of the organization, Israel should immediately and permanently close every single U.N. office operating in the country.

The events of the last month have again exposed that the U.N. is an infested cesspit of Jew-hatred.

Distorting fact, truth and reality, the U.N. secretary-general included the Israeli security forces in a blacklist of bodies and countries guilty of “conflict-related sexual violence.”

The basis for the inclusion was a cacophony of baseless allegations that the U.N. claimed to have “verified,” but provided no proof. That claim was coupled with the allegation that Israeli authorities continue to hold more than 9,000 Palestinians in detention, “including over 4,000 detained without charges or trial or administratively detained, raising concerns of arbitrary detention.”

Never once did it mention the unequivocal fact that the detainees are terrorists, that each is brought before a court, or that thousands of them are convicted offenders.

Placing Israel on the conflict-related sexual violence blacklist, like placing Israel on a similar blacklist for abuse of children in armed conflict, has been a long-time goal of the terrorists and their supporters, including U.N. organizations. In the eyes of the terrorists, the blacklists were some of the most effective vehicles through which they could vilify and delegitimize Israel.

The U.N. actors were more than useful idiots. For decades, the U.N. actively engaged with a host of NGOs, many of which were either fronts for terrorist organizations or, at the very least, had close connections to terrorist organizations. The “evidence” provided by the terrorists was then U.N.-washed and presented to the world as legitimate and reliable information.

Those tried and tested mechanisms, too often ignored by the Israeli authorities, were just exposed by an Israeli governmental report, “Laundering Propaganda: How UN actors manipulated information in the Gaza War” (2023-2025), that demonstrated how U.N. officials, with little basis, or no basis whatsoever, were at the forefront of distorting reality and promoting blood libels against Israel.

From referencing Hamas-reported death tolls, sometimes alleged to be exaggerated, to claims such as 14,000 babies could die in 48 hours, the Israeli report cites these as examples of contentious data used by U.N. agencies against Israel.

The common denominator for the inclusion of Israel on the blacklists and the report of the government was the work done by the U.N. organizations operating in Israel.

22 U.N. organizations operate in Israel

Over 78 years, Israel has hosted a plethora of U.N. organizations. Astoundingly, there are no fewer than 22 U.N. organizations, devoted to the Palestinian cause of destroying Israel, that operate in Israel. Seventeen have a physical presence in Israel, including the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Aid (OCHA) and the U.N. Children’s organization, UNICEF.

From its offices in the heart of Jerusalem, OCHA coordinates the other U.N. organizations and leads the unhinged charges against Israel. According to OCHA, it was Israel that bombed Al-Ahli hospital in October 2023, killing 471 Gazans. It is OCHA leading the global campaign to vilify the “violent Israeli settlers.”

In reality, it was a missile fired by Palestinian Islamic Jihad that hit Al-Ahli hospital, killing no more than 50 people. The “settler violence,” according to OCHA, includes Jews defending themselves against homicidal terrorists or visits to the Temple Mount. In both instances, it is irrelevant for OCHA if the Jew being attacked or the Jew visiting Judaism’s holiest site is indeed a settler or not. In the eyes of OCHA, similar to the outlook of the other Palestinian terrorists, every Jew living in Israel is a “settler.”

UNICEF is no better. UNICEF was the first U.N. organization to falsely accuse the State of Israel of committing crimes against humanity. The charge was made in the context of a report on the arrest and prosecution of Palestinian minors, including those who murdered Israelis. From UNICEF’s perspective, there is no difference between operating the gas chambers in Auschwitz and prosecuting terrorists such as Murad A-Dayis, the Palestinian minor who murdered Dafna Meir when he stabbed her to death in her home.

In response to the latest decision to blacklist Israel, the government announced that it was cutting all ties with the office of the U.N. secretary-general. While this is, of course, a step in the right direction, it is insufficient.

Government House/the Commissioner’s Palace, situated adjacent to the Haas Promenade and overlooking Jerusalem’s Old City, has been occupied by the U.N. for 78 years. Without any basis whatsoever, the U.N. treats the compound as its fiefdom, even building or placing structures without the necessary building permits.

The compound is host to a number of useless U.N. organizations, such as the U.N. Truce Supervision Organization (UNTSO), which, outrageously, supervises the 1948 truce between Israel and its hostile neighbors. Alongside the useless UNTSO sits the personal envoy of the secretary-general on the Middle East conflict.

Israel’s experience in the U.N. is often characterized as that of a battered wife. Intoxicated by the pro-terror Palestinian propaganda, every day the violent U.N. will attack and assault Israel. Every day, Israel will barely escape with its life.

We are proud Jews with 3,700 years of history. The U.N. has regularly failed to support Israel. To date, even after the events of Oct. 7, the U.N. has not designated Hamas as a terrorist organization.

If Israel seeks to survive and avoid the inevitable consequences of the U.N. attacks, Israel must take the initiative and fight back.

The first step on the way to survival should be to exorcise the cancerous U.N.-growths. Every U.N. organization should be permanently closed. The offices of OCHA, UNICEF, and all the U.N. organizations that occupy the Commissioner’s Palace should be the first ones closed, and all their U.N. staffers, together with the personal envoy of the secretary-general, should be the first ones expelled.

It is not enough to complain about the U.N. bias. It is not enough to make symbolic decisions to cut ties with the secretary-general, who has long suffered from deep-seated Jew-hatred.

Israel can send aircraft to distant targets; perhaps the time has come to show similar resolve in reconsidering the presence of U.N. organizations in Israel, especially in Jerusalem.

Originally published by the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs.

United Nations Anti-Israel Bias
MORE FROM JNS
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks before signing a proclamation in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on June 11, 2026. Photo by Kent Nishimura/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Israel not part of Iran deal, final agreement will include terms on missiles, proxies, Netanyahu says
The prime minister’s office said that the U.S. president committed to a final deal that will include removal of nuclear material, dismantling enrichment facilities, limits on missiles and halting Iran’s support for terror proxies.
June 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Vandalism Chabad of Guelph Ontario
World News
‘Decisive action’ needed after antisemitic vandalism at Ontario Chabad, rabbi says
Rabbi Raphi Steiner told JNS that he worries that his son is growing up in an environment “wondering why some hater decided it would be a good idea to write on his shul that Jews don’t belong here.”
June 11, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
US Navy Epic Fury
U.S. News
Trump calls off Iran strikes, says deal approved but Islamic Republic denies agreement reached
“Based on the fact that discussions with the Islamic Republican of Iran have been brought to the highest level of Iranian leadership and approved, I have, as president of the United States of America, canceled the scheduled strikes and bombings against Iran this evening,” the president said.
June 11, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
The U.N. Security Council meets on the situation in the Middle East, March 11, 2026. Photo by Eskinder Debebe/UN Photo.
World News
At United Nations, Colombian president makes more Nazi references, Israel blamed further for Mid East violence
A U.S. diplomat told the U.N. Security Council that Iran’s regime is holding “the world’s economy hostage by unlawfully attempting to restrict freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.”
June 11, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Billionaire and Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
California gubernatorial, congressional races show no ‘wave in either direction’ on Israel-related issues
“As we have seen time and again, it is a party that still contains both camps and did not settle the argument,” Jared Sclar, a Democratic political consultant, told JNS.
June 11, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Bob Ferguson
U.S. News
Washington state human rights panelist’s Jew-hatred raises ‘serious’ questions about state agency’s fairness
“You don’t combat prejudice by dismissing it,” Regina Sassoon Friedland, of the American Jewish Committee, told JNS after Luc fils Jasmin said that Jews are “always crying” about antisemitism.
June 11, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Trump Netanyahu
Think Twice
The biggest threat to Israel’s democracy? The Supreme Court
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Yonatan Green, Ep. 226
June 11, 2026 05:30 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Trump’s civilizational moment
Melanie Phillips
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
I am going to Israel anyway …
Stephen M. Flatow