More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Feature

Israeli startup trains cancer-sniffing dogs to revolutionize early detection

A New Jersey-based medtech company founded in Israel is using beagles and AI to develop a non-invasive breath test for early cancer screening.

Etgar Lefkovits
A cancer-sniffing beagle trained by the Israeli startup, SpotitEarly, 2026. Credit: SpotitEarly.,
A cancer-sniffing beagle trained by the Israeli startup, SpotitEarly, on Kibbutz Hama’apil. Credit: SpotitEarly.
(Jun. 11, 2026 / JNS)

KIBBUTZ HAMA’APIL, Israel—Man’s best friend may soon become a revolutionary M.D.

A New Jersey-based medtech company founded in Israel is training beagles to detect cancer from breath samples.

The aptly named startup, SpotitEarly, seeks to target the world’s second-leading cause of death by merging innate animal intelligence—the canine’s extraordinary sense of smell—with artificial intelligence.

Beagles have one of the most powerful senses of smell in the animal kingdom.

While human beings have about 5 million scent receptors, beagles possess about 250 million, making them top-notch sniffers.

Founded by a group of tech entrepreneurs and former IDF canine commanders, the company is pioneering a non-invasive method for cancer screening by using beagles to analyze breath samples and improve early detection of the disease.

Dog handler Ehud Cappon with a cancer-sniffing beagle. Credit: SpotitEarly.
Dog handler Ehud Cappon with a cancer-sniffing beagle. Credit: SpotitEarly.

“We took on a mission to use the ability of dogs and transform it into a marketable product that can save many lives through early detection,” Udi Bobrovsky, co-founder and COO of SpotitEarly, told JNS.

The joint human-canine venture envisions people breathing into a high-tech mask similar to an N95, ordering it online and then sending it back to the company’s laboratories for canine analysis.

A clinical trial last year showed 94% accuracy in the dogs’ detection of lung, breast, prostate and colorectal cancers, Bobrovsky said, with two follow-up studies now underway.

The biotech company plans to launch its estimated $250 cancer screening test in the second half of 2027, with its initial focus on breast cancer.

‘If anyone can detect it, they can’

The dozen beagles—male and female, ranging in age from 2 to 4 and a mix of Floridians, Europeans and native Israelis—eagerly rush into the laboratory testing room one at a time with their handler at the central Israeli kibbutz that serves as ground zero for the company’s R&D.

They begin screening six different samples and are closely monitored from a separate room by technicians and staff.

Happy at their work, they inspect each specimen to sniff out the cancer odor—which even their handler does not know the location of—and are sometimes, but not always, rewarded with a snack if they get it right.

“The scent of dogs is absolutely extraordinary and is unmatched by all the AI technology in the world,” said Irit Gazit, the company’s canine production manager, who has worked with dogs for three decades. “If anyone can detect it, they can.”

The company’s dog handlers are former Israeli soldiers from the elite canine unit.

“This is a type of dream job,” said Ehud Cappon.

Health
Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits, an award-winning international journalist, is an Israel correspondent and a feature news writer for JNS. A native of Chicago, he has two decades of experience in journalism, having served as Jerusalem correspondent in one of the world’s most demanding positions. He is currently based in Tel Aviv.
EXPLORE JNS
Billionaire and Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
California gubernatorial, congressional races show no ‘wave in either direction’ on Israel-related issues
“As we have seen time and again, it is a party that still contains both camps and did not settle the argument,” Jared Sclar, a Democratic political consultant, told JNS.
June 11, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Harvard University
U.S. News
Justice Dept expands Harvard antisemitism suit with new allegations of bias against Jewish, Israeli students
The department filed its amended complaint nearly a month after the Ivy League school filed a motion to dismiss the federal lawsuit.
June 11, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
California State Capitol
U.S. News
California bill would bar hateful content from candidate statements in voter guides
“As disinformation spreads, we must ensure state publications inform voters—not amplify antisemitic or xenophobic rhetoric,” Democratic Assemblywoman Gail Pellerin stated.
June 11, 2026
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks from the Blue Room Balcony at a Great American Agriculture Celebration on the South Lawn, Friday, March 27, 2026. Credit: Official White House Photo by Daniel Torok.
Israel News
Poll: Israeli confidence in Trump’s commitment to security drops to lowest level since 2024
Fewer than half of Israelis believe Israel’s security is a central consideration for the U.S. president, while skepticism is growing that a potential U.S.-Iran agreement would weaken Iran’s regime.
June 11, 2026
Washington State Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Credit: Nils Huenerfuerst via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Washington human-rights commissioner says Jews ‘always crying’ about antisemitism
“Many other groups are subject to mistreatment, or even subject to mistreatment by the Jewish, and they’re not crying so much,” Luc Jasmin said about a resolution defining Jew-hatred.
June 11, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Gustavo Petro, president of the Republic of Colombia, chairs the U.N. Security Council meeting on advancing political solutions in the Middle East, at the headquarters of the United Nations in New York City, June 10, 2026. Credit: Manuel Elías/U.N. Photo.
World News
Days after ‘Heil Hitler’ post, Colombian president warns world is returning to ‘era of the Nazis’
“Giving legitimacy to rhetoric that recklessly manipulates the memory of Nazism dishonors the victims of the Holocaust,” Danny Danon, the Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, said.
June 11, 2026
Rikki Zagelbaum
Trump waving plane Air Force One
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
What Trump’s Iran response could mean for the Middle East
June 11, 2026 09:30 AM
Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev
THE COLUMN
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
I am going to Israel anyway …
Stephen M. Flatow
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
What’s behind the campaign to demonize Israel inside Trumpworld?
Jonathan S. Tobin