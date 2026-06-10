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JNS TV   The Meira K Show

Did Iran outsmart Israel and the US? The strategy behind its latest attack

Meira K
(Jun. 10, 2026 / JNS)

“The Meira K Show” brings a fresh, unfiltered look at society and politics in Israel and the Middle East. With her trademark energy and candor, she tackles stories too often ignored or distorted by mainstream media—offering clarity, courage and context in real time. Whether it’s breaking news, border tensions, political drama or cultural shifts, Meira delivers the facts and emotion behind the headlines with honesty and heart.

Fast-paced, fearless and fiercely authentic, “The Meira K Show” gives viewers a frontline perspective on Israel’s most pressing challenges and inspiring moments. Each episode captures the urgency of the moment while keeping it grounded in truth and humanity. If you want to stay informed, inspired and connected to the real Israel, this is the show to watch.

See more at: @JNS_TV and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Iran Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
Meira K
Meira K Meira K
Meira K is the host of “The Meira K Show” on JNS TV.
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