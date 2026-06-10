More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

After Canada joins allies in sanctioning Regavim, it vows legal challenge

The NGO says it is being punished for pursuing legal action against illegal construction in Judea and Samaria and denies any connection to violence.

JNS Staff
A Regavim graphic condemning Canadian sanctions against the organization, June 10, 2026. Credit: Regavim.
A Regavim graphic condemning Canadian sanctions against the organization, June 10, 2026. Credit: Regavim.
(Jun. 10, 2026 / JNS)

Canada joined the United Kingdom, Norway, France, New Zealand and Australia in announcing new sanctions on Tuesday against several Israeli organizations, including the Farms Association and others. As part of the coordinated move, Canada also imposed sanctions on the Regavim Movement.

The announcement follows a May 28 decision by the Council of the European Union to sanction several Judea and Samaria advocacy groups and leaders, labeling them “extremist Israeli settlers and organizations” accused of “serious and systematic human rights abuses” against Palestinians in the territory.

Those sanctioned under the EU’s Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime include the Regavim NGO and its director, Meir Deutsch; the Nachala Settlement Movement and its director, Daniella Weiss; Hashomer Yosh and its president, Avichai Suissa; and Amana, the settlement-building cooperative affiliated with the Gush Emunim movement.

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas announced on May 11 that EU foreign ministers reached a political agreement to sanction the organizations and several associated individuals.
They cited Regavim and its CEO, Meir Deutsch, for the organization’s activities and legal petitions against illegal construction projects in Judea and Samaria that were funded by the European Union.

Among those projects was a school built at the foot of Herodium that was later demolished following a petition filed by Regavim, after an engineering assessment determined that the structure posed a safety risk.

Regavim CEO Meir Deutsch slammed the latest sanctions, rejecting any suggestion that the organization was linked to acts of violence.

“We strongly condemn the smearing of our name in an announcement that links us to acts of violence,” Deutsch said. “As a research and policy organization, we have, over the years, exposed European and Canadian involvement in illegal activity in Judea and Samaria and have taken legal action against it through lawful and legitimate means.”

He called the sanctions “a disgraceful attempt to silence us and the Zionist majority in Israeli society, which understands that the establishment of a hostile Palestinian state in the heart of the Land of Israel would endanger the future of the State of Israel.”

“Imposing sanctions on a civil society organization whose only ‘crime’ is petitioning the courts is a badge of shame for what was once a proud Canadian democracy,” Deutsch continued.

He said Regavim would immediately file an appeal and a counterclaim, “demanding that our name be cleared and that we be compensated for the injustice caused to us.”

Judea and Samaria Anti-Israel Bias
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Students set up a camp at the University of Copenhagen's City Campus in Copenhagen, Denmark, on May 6, 2024. Photo by THOMAS TRAASDAHL/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Danish university condemns lecturer’s ‘death to IDF’ slide
The lawmaker who exposed the affair said he’d seen a “flood” of support from students for the teacher’s actions.
June 10, 2026
Canaan Lidor
A shop owner takes a phone call at Jerusalem's Mahane Yehuda Market, July 27, 2016. Photo by Zack Wajsgras/Flash90.
Israel News
Israel to tighten inspections of Palestinian produce after pesticide findings
Nearly every second cucumber from P.A. farms is contaminated with “extremely high” levels of toxicants.
June 10, 2026
Akiva Van Koningsveld
A view of the Beaufort Castle and destroyed houses at a village in Southern Lebanon from the Israeli side of the border, May 31, 2026. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
Israel News
Armed Lebanese terrorist entered Israeli territory before being shot, IDF confirms
“The details of the incident are under review,” the military said.
June 10, 2026
JNS Staff
Esmaeil Baghaei, a spokesman for Iran's Foreign Ministry, holds a press conference in Tehran, Oct. 28, 2024. Photo by Atta Kenare/AFP via Getty Images.
U.S. News
Iran says participation in truce talks ‘must be reviewed’ after US strikes
“Any diplomatic process is damaged by the use of force,” said a spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry.
June 10, 2026
French lawmaker Sebastien Delogu attends an anti-Israel rally in Paris, France on March 18, 2025. Photo by BASTIEN OHIER/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Trial of French MP accused of publishing Jewish ex-leader’s stolen files postponed
Anti-Israel lawmaker Sébastien Delogu faces charges over publication of documents taken from former Marseille CRIF president Isidore Aragones.
June 10, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres attends a press conference at the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo on May 20, 2026. Photo by Kazuhiro Nogi / AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Israel criticizes Guterres for ignoring attacks
The Foreign Ministry accused the U.N. chief of failing to mention the Iranian regime and its terror proxies in his Middle East escalation post.
June 10, 2026
JNS Staff
1967 Six-Day War, Israeli Tank
JNS TV / Straight Up
June anniversaries underscore Israel’s transformation from vulnerability to strength
June 8, 2026 07:13 AM
Daniel Seaman
THE COLUMN
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
On marathons and mitzvahs
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Moshe Phillips. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
The UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon is compromised
Moshe Phillips