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Trump welcomes freed Hamas hostage Rom Braslavski to White House

Braslavski thanked the president, calling him “my hero” for helping end his 738 days of Gaza captivity.

JNS Staff
Former Israeli hostage Rom Braslavski, left, meets with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, June 9, 2026. Source: rom_braslavski/Instagram.
Former Israeli hostage Rom Braslavski meets U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, June 9, 2026. Source: rom_braslavski/Instagram.
(Jun. 10, 2026 / JNS)

U.S. President Donald Trump met on Tuesday at the White House with former Israeli hostage Rom Braslavski, who was freed from captivity in Gaza last year.

Braslavski, who was abducted by Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists during the Oct. 7, 2023, attack at the Nova music festival, posted photos from the Oval Office meeting to Instagram. In the post, he thanked Trump, writing that the president “got me out from the hell of 738 days of captivity.”

He called Trump “my hero” and wrote “God bless you, may God bless America.”

In the pictures with the president, Braslavski is seen wearing a shirt with American and Israeli flags and saying in Hebrew, “Thank you, Trump.”

Braslavski was released on Oct. 13, 2025, as part of a ceasefire agreement. He has previously spoken about harsh conditions during his captivity.

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