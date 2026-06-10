Trump welcomes freed Hamas hostage Rom Braslavski to White House

U.S. President Donald Trump met on Tuesday at the White House with former Israeli hostage Rom Braslavski, who was freed from captivity in Gaza last year.

Braslavski, who was abducted by Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists during the Oct. 7, 2023, attack at the Nova music festival, posted photos from the Oval Office meeting to Instagram. In the post, he thanked Trump, writing that the president “got me out from the hell of 738 days of captivity.”

שורד השבי רום ברסלבסקי נפגש עם הנשיא האמריקאי דונלד טראמפ בבית הלבן. pic.twitter.com/KtHjF9nbfx — ישראל כהן (@Israelcohen911) June 10, 2026

He called Trump “my hero” and wrote “God bless you, may God bless America.”

In the pictures with the president, Braslavski is seen wearing a shirt with American and Israeli flags and saying in Hebrew, “Thank you, Trump.”

Braslavski was released on Oct. 13, 2025, as part of a ceasefire agreement. He has previously spoken about harsh conditions during his captivity.