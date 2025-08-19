Inscription in Hippos may indicate oldest home for elderly

( Aug. 19, 2025 / JNS )

University of Haifa researchers have uncovered a Greek mosaic inscription bearing the unusual blessing, “Peace be with the elders,” during archaeological excavations in Hippos (Sussita National Park) near the Sea of Galilee. The inscription, dated to the late fourth or, at the latest, early fifth century C.E., likely points to the existence of the oldest known nursing home discovered in an archaeological excavation.

“This is living proof that care and concern for the elderly are not just a modern idea, but were part of social institutions and concepts as far back as about 1,600 years ago,” said Michael Eisenberg of the Zinman Institute of Archaeology and the Department of Archaeology at the University of Haifa, and co-director of the excavation project.

The ancient city remains on Mt. Sussita overlooking the Sea of Galilee. Photo by Michael Eisenberg.

The research team analyzed the Greek inscription linguistically, stylistically, and contextually, comparing it to historical sources from the Byzantine period that mention institutions for the elderly. They also examined iconographic depictions around the inscription, including Egyptian geese, cypress trees, fruits and vessels.

While such institutions are known from fifth- and sixth-century written sources, this is the first time physical evidence has been found directly linking to this type of activity.

Hippos was the central Christian city in the Sea of Galilee region during the Byzantine period, serving as a bishop’s seat and hosting at least seven churches. Located on a hill overlooking the Sea of Galilee, the city has been the focus of systematic excavations, including extensive conservation efforts, since 2000. During the Byzantine period, Hippos functioned as a religious, social and economic hub, with its main streets—the decumanus maximus (east-west) and a network of cardines (north-south)—serving as primary thoroughfares.

Birds drink from a chalice depicted on the mosaic. Photo by Michael Eisenberg.

“This was a communal and spiritual institution integrated into the fabric of city life and reflecting the social values of the period. The inscription addresses a specific public directly, which is a rare glimpse into the daily lives of older people in antiquity,” said the researchers.

“It may provide one of the earliest material testimonies in the Holy Land, showing how the Christian community began assuming responsibilities for care that had previously been handled by family networks alone. This development likely reflects new Christian ways of life outside traditional family structures,” they added.