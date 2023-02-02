Iran has blamed Israel for Saturday’s drone attack on an arms factory near the central city of Isfahan and vowed to take revenge.

In a letter to the U.N. Security Council, Tehran’s envoy to the international body said that a “primary investigation suggested Israel was responsible” for the attack.

“Iran reserves its legitimate and inherent right, in accordance with international law and the United Nations Charter, to defend its national security and respond resolutely to any threats or wrongful actions by the Israeli regime, wherever and whenever deemed necessary,” added Amir Saeid Iravani in the missive.

“In light of the destructive consequences of the Israeli regime’s persistent malicious activities in the region, particularly its threat to use force against Iran’s critical infrastructure and peaceful nuclear facilities, the United Nations Security Council must fulfill its responsibility under the Charter and condemn Israel’s warmongering statements and acts of terrorism, including state terrorism, which pose a serious threat to regional and international peace and security,” Iran’s U.N. ambassador continued.

Iran said it thwarted the drone strike on the defense installation, said to be a munitions plant, while video footage showed a flash of light as well as emergency vehicles and fire trucks at the scene.

The target of Saturday’s strike was reportedly a production facility for Shahed-136 kamikaze UAVs, which Iran has supplied to Russia for use in its war against Ukraine.

“One of [the drones] was hit by the…air defense and the other two were caught in defense traps and blew up. Fortunately, this unsuccessful attack did not cause any loss of life and caused minor damage to the workshop’s roof,” the Iranian Defense Ministry claimed in a statement.

The equipment and explosives used in the attack were transferred into Iran by anti-regime groups based in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region under orders by a foreign security service, the Iranian Nournews outlet reported on Wednesday.

Israel has not commented on the strike.