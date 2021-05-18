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News   Israel News

Seven Israeli police officers wounded in eastern Jerusalem vehicular assault

The assailant was shot and killed by officers on the scene after ramming his vehicle into a checkpoint in Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

May. 18, 2021
Police at the scene of a vehicular assault in Jerusalem's Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood. Several police officers were wounded in the incident, two of them moderately, May 16, 2021. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Police at the scene of a vehicular assault in Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood. Several police officers were wounded in the incident, two of them moderately, May 16, 2021. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.

Seven Israeli police officers were injured on Sunday afternoon when a Palestinian man attempted to run them over at a police checkpoint in the eastern Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah.

The assailant, a resident of eastern Jerusalem, was shot and killed by Israeli forces on the scene.

Two officers reportedly suffered moderate wounds, while the rest sustained minor injuries. The Israel Security Agency said on Sunday that in cooperation with Israel Police its agents have arrested dozens of suspects over the past few days, for alleged incitement and assault against Jewish Israelis in cities across the country.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

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