Seven Israeli police officers wounded in eastern Jerusalem vehicular assault

Seven Israeli police officers were injured on Sunday afternoon when a Palestinian man attempted to run them over at a police checkpoint in the eastern Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah.

The assailant, a resident of eastern Jerusalem, was shot and killed by Israeli forces on the scene.

Two officers reportedly suffered moderate wounds, while the rest sustained minor injuries. The Israel Security Agency said on Sunday that in cooperation with Israel Police its agents have arrested dozens of suspects over the past few days, for alleged incitement and assault against Jewish Israelis in cities across the country.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.