Art Garfunkel captivates Tel Aviv audience

Art Garfunkel of the legendary musical duo Simon & Garfunkel delivered a performance for the ages at Tel Aviv’s Yarkon Park on Thursday evening as a guest of Israeli rocker Aviv Geffen, marking the first visit by a major international artist to the Jewish state since war erupted almost 19 months ago.

“I am happy to be here in Israel,” the 83-year-old performer told tens of thousands of audience members, who greeted him with enthusiastic cheers. Performing alongside his son, Art Garfunkel Jr., and Geffen, he delivered several of the duo’s timeless classics, including “The Sound of Silence,” “The Boxer” and “Bridge Over Troubled Water.”

Geffen highlighted Garfunkel’s commitment to performing in Israel despite the security situation, which has caused concern among international artists. During the early part of the concert, before Garfunkel appeared on stage, air-raid sirens were activated throughout Israel, including in Tel Aviv, due to Houthi missile fire from Yemen. Rather than halt the proceedings, the show continued against the backdrop of interceptions—a stark reminder of the complex realities facing the region.

Art Garfunkel, born Arthur Ira Garfunkel in 1941 in the Forest Hills neighborhood of Queens, N.Y., rose to fame as the distinctive voice of Simon & Garfunkel, one of the most successful folk-rock partnerships in music history.

He formed his collaboration with Paul Simon during their school years, eventually creating timeless songs that defined a generation. Their work includes “Mrs. Robinson,” “Scarborough Fair” and the soundtrack to the 1967 film “The Graduate,” which was nominated for seven Academy Awards and won for Best Director (Mike Nichols).

Following the duo’s 1970 separation, Garfunkel continued with a solo career while remaining a respected figure in popular music. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inducted Simon and Garfunkel in 1990.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.