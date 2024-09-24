‘Big Bang Theory’ actress supports residents of northern Israel

American actress and author Mayim Bialik, renowned for her role as Amy in the CBS sitcom “The Big Bang Theory,” expressed her solidarity with Israeli citizens on her Instagram account, following Hezbollah’s heavy rocket barrages, resulting in a direct hit in the city of Kiryat Bialik, among others.

“You may have seen that Iran-backed Hezbollah hit Kiryat Bialik this weekend,” she wrote. “Thousands of rockets have been fired upon Israel by Hezbollah over the last year, and the situation in the north is intensifying in terrifying ways.”

The similarity between the city’s name and the actress’s last name is not a coincidence.

“Kiryat Bialik is named after my great-great-grandfather’s first cousin, Chaim Nachman Bialik, the poet laureate of Israel,” she explained. “He was a Zionist visionary, a gifted poet and a lover of Israel.”

She concluded her post, which has so far received almost 34K likes, by saying “My heart is with all the innocent citizens of Kiryat Bialik.”

Bialik, very open about her Jewish origins and connection to Israel, has been outspoken on social media ever since the deadly Hamas attack on Oct. 7. In addition to constantly advocating for the release of the Israeli hostages still held in Gaza, she partnered with other Israel advocates like Noa Tishby to raise awareness and provide information about Oct. 7 testimonials, the Israel-Hamas war and rising antisemitism. This comes at a time when many in the industry are silent or express anti-Israel messages.

Originally appeared in Israel Hayom.