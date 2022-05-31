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News   Israel News

Brazen attack of ‘collaborator’ has eastern Jerusalem residents worried

The victim, a resident of Wadi Joz, was beaten and humiliated on the Temple Mount in broad daylight, and the video was uploaded to social media • “Every one of us could become a target,” says one resident.

May. 31, 2022
Palestinians wave Hamas flags outside the Al-Aqsa mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem during the last Friday of Ramadan, April 29, 2022. Photo by Jamal Awad/Flash90.
Palestinians wave Hamas flags outside the Al-Aqsa mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem during the last Friday of Ramadan, April 29, 2022. Photo by Jamal Awad/Flash90.

The Palestinian street is abuzz at a video published on social media showing a resident of eastern Jerusalem being attacked and humiliated on the Temple Mount for allegedly “collaborating” with Israel. The man, a resident of Wadi Joz, belongs to a large and well-known clan. He was accused of submitting information, pictures and video regarding events at the mosque to Israeli authorities. He denied it, but his family members turned their backs on him, fearing retribution.

Eastern Jerusalem residents say the incident has sparked a widespread sense of fear among the population.

“Today, everyone pulls out their phone and takes pictures. That’s what the guy who was attacked did. In a situation like this, every one of us could become a target. It causes fear. A person filming video becomes a suspect, and now people are more frightened,” said one eastern Jerusalemite.

There is concern that such attacks will not remain limited to public humiliation, and that those accused of cooperating with Israel will be executed.

“It’s creating panic, mostly among people who were suspected or accused of helping Israel. This incident shows that they aren’t protected. It happened in broad daylight, at a central location at Al-Aqsa, surrounded by [Israeli security] forces. People dared to attack him, film it and publish it on social media. It projects weakness on the part of the Israeli authorities,” another resident said.

Throughout the years, Palestinians accused of collaborating with Israel have been the targets of attacks of various kinds, including executions and attempted abductions. In eastern Jerusalem, residents are saying that the past few months have seen increased calls to attack suspected collaborators.

“This is expressed in sermons at mosques, in posters, and sometimes even in graffiti. This incident has caused some people to waver about attending prayers for fear they will be targeted. You’re there alone, surrounded by dozens of young people, and no one can save you,” said another resident.

Older residents recall that since 1967, hundreds of Palestinians suspected of working with Israel have been murdered in Judea and Samaria, some in brutal fashion.

“It shows how bold the Jerusalem youth are. That guy is done—pictures of him beaten and humiliated have been disseminated everywhere. Now the internet is filling up with threats against potential collaborators, warning them of a similar fate,” an eastern Jerusalem official said.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

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