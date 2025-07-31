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News   Israel News

British politicians slam recognition of Palestinian state

A delegation of senior U.K. parliamentarians says move won’t bring us closer to a two-state solution or ease the suffering of the Palestinians.

Jul. 31, 2025
Ariel Kahana
Then-British Defense Minister Gavin Williamson (right) meets with U.S. Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis (left) and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels in November 2017. Photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jette Carr/DOD via Wikimedia Commons.
Then-British Defense Minister Gavin Williamson (right) meets with U.S. Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis (left) and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels in November 2017. Photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jette Carr/DOD via Wikimedia Commons.

A delegation of senior British parliamentarians visiting Israel has harshly criticized Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s intention to recognize a Palestinian state.

Former Defense Minister Sir Gavin Williamson of the Conservative Party; Lord John Woodcock, until February the British government’s independent adviser on political violence and disruption, formerly of Labour; and Conservative MP Bob Blackman are touring Israel this week.

Speaking to Israel Hayom, the senior British political figures argued that Starmer’s plan would do nothing to advance the two-state solution or alleviate Palestinian suffering. They warned it could instead embolden terrorist organizations such as Hamas and alienate key allies such as Israel.

Williamson accused Starmer of acting out of fear rather than strategic vision. “My instinct is that if Starmer does this, it will be out of weakness, not due to a considered strategy, but fear of Labour backbenchers,” he said.

Asked whether political pressure was behind Starmer’s statement, Williamson replied, “Yes, political pressure,” adding that such a step was not right at present. He emphasized Israel’s vital importance to British national security.

“The threat landscape is different, and the daily challenges vary. But both countries must stay united in their understanding that cooperation helps them better confront these threats,” he said.

Woodcock also supports the two-state framework in principle, but said this was the wrong time for such a move. “The critical thing is how you go about it,” he said.

“Many of us in Britain would be disappointed if the U.K. followed France and tried to shortcut the process without recognizing realities on the ground,” he added.

John Woodcock
Lord John Woodcock. Photo by Ben Rosemblaum/ELNET.

Asked whether he supported the two-state vision in theory but not its immediate implementation, Woodcock replied, “Correct. We support the vision, but it has always been clear that there needs to be a negotiated agreement between Israel and the Palestinians.

“Right now, Israel is at war. There are still 50 hostages, some alive, some dead, being held by Hamas. The idea that Britain or the West should take action that Hamas and Iran would view as a reward is grim.

“It won’t bring us closer to two states. It won’t ease Palestinian suffering, which we are deeply concerned about. It will only embolden the extremists,” he said.

Asked what he would tell Starmer if the prime minister were to call him after the visit, Woodcock answered: “Focus on the immediate crisis. You still haven’t gotten your hostages back, and many people in Gaza are suffering from severe malnutrition and are at risk of famine. None of this changes by a symbolic act of recognition from Britain.”

Blackman, who first visited Israel in the 1990s, described the U.K.'s internal turmoil since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war on Oct. 7, 2023.

“What shocked me most in the U.K. was people celebrating in the streets. It was astonishing that these hate marches against Israel continued week after week. Palestinian propaganda was allowed to flourish.”

All of this has put immense pressure on the British government,” said Blackman, noting that despite being then in opposition, he believed the Labour Party had contributed to the belief among MPs that Palestinians should be rewarded for what they suffer at Israel’s hands.

“In my view, the last thing we should do is reward Hamas with a state after the atrocities they committed on October 7, 2023,” Blackman said.

“Israel’s biggest problem in the U.K. is that Hamas propaganda is received very strongly. Even the media reports what Hamas claims as fact, even though we know that on the ground it’s not true. Israel simply doesn’t get the same level of sympathy in our media as Hamas, and that’s a real problem,” he said.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Defense and Security
Ariel Kahana
Ariel Kahana is a seasoned Israeli journalist and diplomatic correspondent, frequently sought after as a TV commentator and speaker. He began his media career as an editor and presenter for Arutz 7 radio and has since held key roles across print, broadcast, and digital platforms. Over the years, his work has provided him with a front-row seat to many of Israel’s most pivotal events.
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