More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Female, Jewish, French parliamentarian: ‘My goal is to eradicate antisemitism’

Caroline Yadan, from President Macron’s party, defeated Meyer Habib in France’s elections.

Jul. 9, 2024
Nissan Shtrauchler
Caroline Yadan. YouTube/Screenshot.
Caroline Yadan. YouTube/Screenshot.

Caroline Yadan (55), a Zionist Jew, lawyer and resident of Paris, is the new representative in the French Parliament for District 8.

“I am pleased with the election results,” she said. “Throughout the campaign, I emphasized my future plans, which include genuine concern for France and its citizens, and I am glad they trusted me and chose me as their representative.”

This marks her second term as a parliament member, having previously served as a member of the National Assembly representing the 17th and 18th districts in Paris.

Yadan, a member of President Emmanuel Macron’s Renaissance Party, won the election against former parliament member Meyer Habib in a district composed of French citizens residing outside France—in countries such as Israel, Cyprus, Greece, Turkey and Italy.

During the campaign, alongside messages directed at the general population, Yadan emphasized: “I have always fought antisemitism, but since Oct. 7 and the rise in antisemitism, I am very focused on the fight to eradicate antisemitism, and this is one of my main goals as a parliament member. For me, it’s also a personal matter, and it’s important to me to reduce the flames of hatred burning in certain parts of French society. I also do everything to show the French people the positive aspects of Israel and present the country in a positive light.”

Yadan, married and a mother of three, comes from a traditional Jewish family of mixed Tunisian and Polish descent. Her support for Israel also led her to spearhead the protest against the recent boycott of Israeli businesses at the “Eurosatory” exhibition, claiming the boycott was illegal and attending the exhibition with Israeli flags.

According to her, despite recent tensions between Israel and France, “the relations have been strong for decades and will continue to be so. France participated in defending Israel during Iran’s missile and UAV attack against Israel. There is no doubt that the relations between President Macron and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could be better, but since the events of Oct. 7, France understands Israel’s legitimacy to defend itself.”

The political upheaval France experienced with the dissolution of the National Assembly and the recent elections, which could lead to political instability in France, is familiar to her.

“It is better to avoid changes in the government before and during the Olympic Games,” she says, “and I also believe that the liberal bloc and the political center share similar values and can work together. Such a scenario would be good for France and also for Israel.”

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Diaspora Jewry Europe Israeli Foreign Policy
Nissan Shtrauchler
EXPLORE JNS
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF troops
Israel News
IDF slays at least four Hezbollah terrorists in ground combat
Two divisions continue to dismantle the Iranian-backed group’s infrastructure in Southern Lebanon, as another division prepares to join the fight.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Damaged kintergarted in Rishon LeZion
Israel News
54 wounded by Iranian, Hezbollah attacks, including boy in serious condition
“This is a war crime, but it is not surprising because the Iranian regime is a terrorist regime,” Defense Minister Israel Katz says at a damaged kindergarten.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Natanz Nuclear Facility, Iran
U.S. News
IAEA: Iran’s Natanz nuclear-enrichment site attacked
The U.S. military has thus far struck over 8,000 targets across the Islamic Republic, including 130 enemy vessels, according to CENTCOM chief Adm. Brad Cooper.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Muslims gather for the early morning prayers for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, along a main street outside the Siddiq Mosque in eastern Cairo's Heliopolis district on March 20, 2026. Photo by Ahmed Hasan/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Egypt walks a tightrope between Iran and the Gulf
Cairo has taken on the role of mediator, but local media is clearly leaning toward Tehran.
Mar. 21, 2026
Shachar Kleiman
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin