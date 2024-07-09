Female, Jewish, French parliamentarian: ‘My goal is to eradicate antisemitism’

Caroline Yadan (55), a Zionist Jew, lawyer and resident of Paris, is the new representative in the French Parliament for District 8.

“I am pleased with the election results,” she said. “Throughout the campaign, I emphasized my future plans, which include genuine concern for France and its citizens, and I am glad they trusted me and chose me as their representative.”

This marks her second term as a parliament member, having previously served as a member of the National Assembly representing the 17th and 18th districts in Paris.

Yadan, a member of President Emmanuel Macron’s Renaissance Party, won the election against former parliament member Meyer Habib in a district composed of French citizens residing outside France—in countries such as Israel, Cyprus, Greece, Turkey and Italy.

During the campaign, alongside messages directed at the general population, Yadan emphasized: “I have always fought antisemitism, but since Oct. 7 and the rise in antisemitism, I am very focused on the fight to eradicate antisemitism, and this is one of my main goals as a parliament member. For me, it’s also a personal matter, and it’s important to me to reduce the flames of hatred burning in certain parts of French society. I also do everything to show the French people the positive aspects of Israel and present the country in a positive light.”

Yadan, married and a mother of three, comes from a traditional Jewish family of mixed Tunisian and Polish descent. Her support for Israel also led her to spearhead the protest against the recent boycott of Israeli businesses at the “Eurosatory” exhibition, claiming the boycott was illegal and attending the exhibition with Israeli flags.

According to her, despite recent tensions between Israel and France, “the relations have been strong for decades and will continue to be so. France participated in defending Israel during Iran’s missile and UAV attack against Israel. There is no doubt that the relations between President Macron and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could be better, but since the events of Oct. 7, France understands Israel’s legitimacy to defend itself.”

The political upheaval France experienced with the dissolution of the National Assembly and the recent elections, which could lead to political instability in France, is familiar to her.

“It is better to avoid changes in the government before and during the Olympic Games,” she says, “and I also believe that the liberal bloc and the political center share similar values and can work together. Such a scenario would be good for France and also for Israel.”

Originally published by Israel Hayom.