More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Google backs UNRWA donation, despite Oct. 7 role

Tech giant offers staff $400 donations to groups including U.N. agency whose personnel participated in Hamas’s massacre.

Nov. 15, 2024
Avital Fried
UNRWA
The U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) office in eastern Jerusalem, Oct. 29, 2024. Photo by Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90.

Google’s worldwide employee base, including its Israeli contingent, received a $400 allocation for charitable giving on Monday, with the option to direct these funds to organizations from a company-approved list. The inclusion of UNRWA, the U.N. agency whose operations in Israel were recently suspended following evidence of its personnel’s participation in the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attacks, has sparked considerable discussion within the company.

The charitable initiative allows each employee to designate a $400 donation to any organization from an extensive list of verified charities. The presence of UNRWA and its affiliated organizations on this list was quickly flagged by Israeli employees and pro-Israel staff members in an internal chat channel.

The scale of Google’s charitable initiative is substantial, with allocations made to approximately 180,000 employees, representing a potential charitable impact of $72 million. The company has demonstrated strong support for Israeli emergency services since the outbreak of the current Hamas war, actively encouraging global employee donations to organizations including emergency services Magen David Adom and United Hatzalah, and the ERAN emotional crisis hotline.

Muhammad Abu Attawi, a UNRWA employee since 2022 and a Hamas Nukbha Force commander who led an attack on a bomb shelter near Kibbutz Re'im on Oct. 7, 2023. Credit: IDF.
Muhammad Abu Attawi, a UNRWA employee since 2022 and a Hamas Nukbha Force commander who led an attack on a bomb shelter near Kibbutz Re’im on Oct. 7, 2023. Credit: IDF.

The controversy emerges against the backdrop of legislative action in the Knesset, which last month passed two significant laws restricting UNRWA‘s operations.

The first law bars the agency from operating in Jerusalem’s Shuafat camp and terminates all its activities in eastern Jerusalem. The second law establishes a firewall between Israeli government officials and UNRWA personnel, effectively preventing the agency’s staff from working in or accessing Gaza.

The legislative framework explicitly prohibits UNRWA from maintaining any presence, providing services or conducting activities, whether directly or indirectly, within Israel’s sovereign territory.

In response to inquiries, Google Israel stated: “Google employees can select from over 200,000 organizations available through the Benevity platform, a third-party provider responsible for validating eligibility for corporate donation programs. These organizations must regularly demonstrate their compliance with the program’s eligibility criteria.”

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Hamas Business and Economy Defense and Security
Avital Fried
EXPLORE JNS
Mamdani
U.S. News
Mamdani says he has ‘productive’ and ‘honest’ relationship with Trump
The New York City mayor told “PBS” that he has met with Orthodox Jewish leaders about antisemitism, “childcare and housing and quality-of-life issues.”
Mar. 21, 2026
Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Israel News
Israeli, 18, dies in Samaria car-ramming
The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Muslims gather for the early morning prayers for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, along a main street outside the Siddiq Mosque in eastern Cairo's Heliopolis district on March 20, 2026. Photo by Ahmed Hasan/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Egypt walks a tightrope between Iran and the Gulf
Cairo has taken on the role of mediator, but local media is clearly leaning toward Tehran.
Mar. 21, 2026
Shachar Kleiman
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin