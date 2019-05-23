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News   Israel News

Hamas initiates online fundraising campaign to encourage youth to resist

The Hamas military wing launches an online campaign to encourage the Twitterati—Palestinian youths who tout the slogan, “Support the Resistance.”

May. 23, 2019
This picture, taken from a video aired on Lebanese television in March 2019, shows young Palestinian men participating in an online campaign to support Hamas. (MEMRI)
This picture, taken from a video aired on Lebanese television in March 2019, shows young Palestinian men participating in an online campaign to support Hamas. (MEMRI)

Lebanon’s Mayadeen TV aired a report in March about an online campaign in Gaza to encourage support for the “resistance,” namely Hamas. The reporter, Lana Shahin, said that the campaign, which was launched by Hamas’s military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, strives to use modern and secure methods, and briefly discussed the Brigades’ cryptocurrency campaign (see MEMRI TV Clip No. 7117).

A man interviewed in the report said that many foreign activists have tried sending messages of support to the resistance, and the report showed some videos, including one of small children expressing their support. Gazan activist Warda Al-Zebda said that Palestinian women who have sacrificed their children for the resistance should be role models for all free people in the world, and that those who cannot sacrifice blood for the resistance should sacrifice money instead.

Iyad Al-Qarra, editor-in-chief of the Gaza newspaper Palestine and the head of the board of directors of the Gaza Youth Media Center, was also briefly interviewed, and he referred to the Palestinian youth involved in the campaign as the “Twitterati.”

The following is a transcript of the video:

Lana Shahin: The young people of Gaza are mustering their capabilities in order to support the resistance, both materially and morally, on the platforms of the virtual world, armed with words, audio and video. They set out under the slogan “Support the Resistance,” and their goal is to support the resistance using modern methods that are far from the censorship of those who oppose the resistance.

Iyad Al-Qarra: In recent years, the Israeli occupation, the United States and some other countries have been striving to prevent financial aid from [reaching] the Palestinian resistance while it is confronting the Israeli occupation. Today, the Twitterati—these Palestinian youths—are raising the slogan “Support the Resistance.” In the past month, the Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, launched a mechanism for supporting the resistance with digital currency. Today, it developed a new mechanism that is more secure. Those who believe in resistance say that it can be supported in many ways.

Unidentified Young Man: Many foreign activists, Europeans and Arabs, have tried to send us video messages, saying that they support our resistance.

Unidentified Man: We stand with the Palestinians and their right to resist.

Warda Al-Zebda: Palestinian women who have sacrificed their own children and their blood in order to support the resistance should be role models for all the women and all the free people in the world. Those who cannot sacrifice their blood should sacrifice their money, if they can. Would it hurt the world to support the resistance a little?

Lana Shahin: Toda‎y’s campaign is just one step on the long road of supporting the resistance, according to the people who are responsible for the campaign. They say that [the campaign] is the beginning of a big endeavor, and not the end of the road. Lana Shahin, Gaza, Mayadeen TV.

Hamas Gaza Strip Defense and Security
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