Hezbollah launches major rocket barrage at northern Israel

Hezbollah fired a large rocket barrage from Lebanon into northern Israel on Wednesday night, triggering air raid sirens across the Galilee region, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

The military said the Israeli Air Force was striking “ready-to-launch projectile launchers and additional infrastructure sites” belonging to the Iran-backed terrorist group in Lebanon following the attack. Residents were urged to follow safety instructions issued by the Israel Home Front Command.

Israel Police said debris from intercepted rockets and munitions fell in several Galilee communities, causing property damage but no reported injuries. Bomb squad units and officers were working at the impact sites.

Emergency responders from Magen David Adom were dispatched to survey the affected areas and would provide further updates if needed.

The exchange comes amid ongoing cross-border fighting between Israel and Hezbollah, during which the IDF says it has targeted dozens of rocket launchers and other militant infrastructure in Lebanon.

This is a developing story.