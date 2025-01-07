‘Hostages have to get out now'—Trump ups ante on Hamas

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump again issued a stern warning regarding American hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, saying in a recent podcast that there will be “hell to pay” if they are not released by the time he returns to office in two weeks.

When pressed by American political commentator Hugh Hewitt on the specific meaning behind his warning, Trump elaborated with characteristic intensity: “If those hostages aren’t released by the time I get into office, there will be hell to pay.

“I don’t think I have to go into it. ... But it won’t be the word ‘don’t,’ you know. I heard the word ‘don’t,’ you can add that into it, but that would just be a small part of it. ... Those hostages have to get out. They have to get out now.”

In a wide-ranging interview with Hewitt, Trump reaffirmed his commitment to Israel while emphasizing his record of achievements in the Middle East, including the Abraham Accords between Israel and four Arab states and the relocation of the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem.

“I’m the best friend that Israel ever had,” Trump said during the conversation. He highlighted his administration’s accomplishments, including the recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and the construction of the U.S. embassy there. “I not only said we’re going to, you know we got it built to have a beautiful embassy,” he said.

The president-elect emphasized his role in establishing the Abraham Accords, describing them as one of several “major events” during his presidency that benefited Israel. “Every single thing, every major event that’s happened to Israel over the last fairly short period of time has been given through me,” Trump said.

Addressing current tensions in the region, Trump expressed his desire for peace while acknowledging the long-standing nature of the conflict.

The interview touched on several aspects of Middle East policy, with Trump repeatedly emphasizing his strong support for Israel and his commitment to achieving peace in the region, noting that the conflict has persisted “longer than people would understand.

“I have to add, I am also for peace, it’s time, this fight has been going on for too long,” he said, noting that he was going to try to end the war between Hamas and Israel that began on Oct. 7, 2023, when thousands of Hamas-led terrorists massacred some 1,200 Israeli residents and took more than 250 captive.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.