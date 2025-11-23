More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

IDF chief takes first step toward holding brass accountable for Oct. 7

Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir to meet one-on-one with commanders who held key positions during the massacre.

Nov. 23, 2025
Lilach Shoval
IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir
IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir (right), Military Intelligence Directorate head Maj. Gen. Shlomi Binder (left) and former Southern Command chief Maj. Gen. (res.) Yaron Finkelman. Credit: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir summoned senior officers for private meetings on Sunday to announce command actions following the Oct. 7 failure. The officers held command roles with operational responsibility the morning of the massacre in 2023.

Officers summoned included Military Intelligence Directorate head Maj. Gen. Shlomi Binder, who led the Operations Branch at the IDF General Staff, and former Southern Command chief Maj. Gen. (res.) Yaron Finkelman, who commanded the sector during the massacre and led the Operations Division months earlier. Operations Directorate chief Maj. Gen. Oded Basiuk, who held that post on the morning of the massacre, was also called in. Meetings will extend to lower ranks beyond those with the chief of staff.

Maj. Gen. (res.) Aharon Haliva. Photo by Yossi Zeliger.
Maj. Gen. (res.) Aharon Haliva. Photo by Yossi Zeliger.

Also summoned were Maj. Gen. (res.) Aharon Haliva, who served in his last position as head of the Military Intelligence Directorate when the war broke out, and retiring Gaza Division commander Brig. Gen. Avi Rosenfeld, Israeli Air Force chief Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar, Israeli Navy chief Vice Adm. David Salama and Brig. Gen. (res.) Yossi Sariel, former Unit 8200 commander. Additional officers were also summoned, with major generals and brigadier generals meeting with the chief of staff and additional officers going to Deputy Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Tamir Yadai.

Among those not summoned are Maj. Gen. Ghassan Alian, head of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories unit, and then-Air Force Chief Operations Officer Brig. Gen. Omer Tishler.

Earlier this month, the expert team led by Maj. Gen. (res.) Sami Turgeman finished the “investigation of investigations,” examining probes conducted in the IDF since Oct. 7 events. Zamir appointed the team upon assuming his role, and during the review, 25 investigations were assessed for quality and depth.

This revealed that some investigations were professional, thorough and enabled “learning and progress,” in military terminology; some had solid factual foundations but failed to pinpoint failure points and needed changes; some were absent entirely; and some “fell short.” The team produced detailed assessments for each investigation’s quality, with concrete recommendations moving forward. Of 25 investigations examined, five were rejected by the experts.

Five investigations were flagged—those addressing the Operations Branch’s performance under current Military Intelligence Directorate head Binder, the systemic-strategic level (the conception), the pre-attack night investigation that fell short of established standards, the Israeli Navy probe, and IDF operational planning.

The report notes that beyond the General Staff as a whole, which fundamentally misjudged Hamas intentions despite labeling it a “terror army” (and failed to produce an adequate military response), other bodies contributing significantly over years to the catastrophic failure include the Operations Directorate, Military Intelligence Directorate, Southern Command and Gaza Division, which couldn’t defend the sector against the Strip’s threat.

The aftermath of the massacre at Kibbutz Nahal Oz in 2023. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
The aftermath of the massacre at Kibbutz Nahal Oz in 2023. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.

These bodies’ failures are extensive, but central ones involve threat assessment, surprise attack readiness, identifying Hamas operational developments, defense failures for southern communities and matching actions to field results—which surpassed, as stated, the reference scenarios the military constructed over years.

The Air Force and Navy also contributed to Israeli failure, with main shortcomings found in creating defensive coverage in national airspace and protecting Israeli shores at war’s start. The report also describes chaos in reporting to higher echelons and gathering precise intelligence during the attack across various bodies.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

IDF Defense and Security
Lilach Shoval
EXPLORE JNS
Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Israel News
Israeli, 18, dies in Samaria car-ramming
The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Muslims gather for the early morning prayers for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, along a main street outside the Siddiq Mosque in eastern Cairo's Heliopolis district on March 20, 2026. Photo by Ahmed Hasan/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Egypt walks a tightrope between Iran and the Gulf
Cairo has taken on the role of mediator, but local media is clearly leaning toward Tehran.
Mar. 21, 2026
Shachar Kleiman
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin