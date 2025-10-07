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IDF downs three Houthi drones from Yemen

The attack triggered air-raid sirens in Eilat but caused no injuries or damage.

Oct. 7, 2025
JNS Staff

IDF downs three Houthi drones from Yemen

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Yemen Iran Houthis
The Yemeni National Resistance Forces intercepted and seized more than 750 tons of munitions and hardware, including hundreds of advanced cruise, anti-ship and anti-aircraft missiles and warheads, along with hundreds of drone components intended for use by the Iranian-backed Houthis. Credit: Courtesy of U.S. Central Command Public Affairs.
( Oct. 7, 2025 / JNS )

The Israel Defense Forces on Tuesday intercepted three drones launched by Houthi terrorists in Yemen toward Eilat, the military confirmed.

The attacks triggered air-raid sirens in the southern Red Sea resort city but caused no injuries or damage.

The IDF on Sunday “likely intercepted” another UAV launched by the Iranian-backed Houthis toward Eilat. Earlier that day, Israeli air defenses shot down a ballistic missile fired by the terrorist organization, triggering alerts across Israel’s densely populated center as well as in parts of Judea and Samaria.

The Houthis have carried out attacks on the Jewish state—including a drone strike that wounded 22 Israelis in Eilat on Sept. 24—since the Hamas-led terrorist assault on Oct. 7, 2023.

In response, Jerusalem has conducted several rounds of strikes against the Yemeni terrorist organization, including an Aug. 28 operation that killed its “prime minister” and several other senior Houthi officials.

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