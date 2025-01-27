IDF establishes new outposts along Gaza perimeter
The outposts are being reinforced with troops redeployed from the Netzarim Corridor in central Gaza.
The Israel Defense Forces has begun building a system of outposts along the perimeter of the Gaza Strip as part of its redeployment in the area. This coincides with the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Netzarim Corridor in central Gaza, some of whom have been reassigned to reinforce the new outposts.
The IDF’s partial withdrawal from the Netzarim Corridor on Monday morning enabled the return of Gaza residents to the northern Strip.
According to IDF Arabic-language spokesperson Col. Avichay Adraee, pedestrian movement through the Netzarim corridor and Gaza’s Al-Rashid Street was permitted from 7:00 a.m. local time, with vehicle traffic on Salah al-Din Road being permitted from 9:00 a.m.
These developments come amid progress in negotiations between Israel and Hamas, which recently overcame a crisis regarding the release of Israeli hostage Arbel Yehud. The dispute was resolved through Qatari mediation, with an agreement that Hamas will release Yehud, along with IDF soldier Agam Berger and another hostage, on Thursday.
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz emphasized on Monday that Israel will continue to strictly enforce the ceasefires in both with Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon, warning that any violation will be met with a strong response. Meanwhile, Palestinian residents have been cautioned against approaching IDF forces, including near the Rafah crossing and the Philadelphi Corridor along the Egyptian border.
Originally published by Israel Hayom.