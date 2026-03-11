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News   Israel News

IDF: Hezbollah upping attacks on civilians in response to ‘heavy blows’

“We are deepening the damage to its capabilities with each passing day and increasing the pressure on it,” said IDF Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin.

Mar. 11, 2026
JNS Staff

IDF: Hezbollah upping attacks on civilians in response to ‘heavy blows’

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IDF Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin gives a press briefing on June 17, 2025. Credit: IDF.
IDF Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin gives a press briefing on June 17, 2025. Credit: IDF.

The Israel Defense Forces has identified attempts by the Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorist organization to “increase its rocket fire toward the communities of the north while expanding the range of its attacks” emanating from Lebanon, the military announced on Tuesday.

IDF Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin told reporters at a briefing on Tuesday evening that the Lebanese terrorists were increasing attacks as they suffered “heavy blows” at the hands of the Jewish state’s military.

“We are deepening the damage to its capabilities with each passing day and increasing the pressure on it. The fire it is carrying out in order to harm Israeli civilians is a clear response to this,” Defrin declared.

Throughout the day on Tuesday, the IDF struck over 80 Hezbollah sites across Lebanon, including Hezbollah headquarters, in addition to missions to thwart launches toward at Israeli territory, he stated.

“IDF troops are locating and striking infrastructure in Lebanon’s south,” Defrin said, adding: “We will continue to deepen our forward defense and our hold on key commanding points in Southern Lebanon.”

The IDF confirmed on Tuesday evening that it had eliminated the commander of Hezbollah’s Nassar Unit, one of the Iranian-backed terrorist organization’s three units operating in Southern Lebanon.

Hassan Salameh was killed in a targeted overnight Israeli Air Force strike in the Jwaya area of the Tyre District on Sunday, the IDF said.

Salameh was a senior terrorist who throughout the years served in key positions, including as the commander of Hezbollah’s Khaim region and the deputy operational commander in the Nassar Unit, it said.

Salameh “operated extensively against the State of Israel and to advance numerous terror attacks against Israeli civilians,” the military continued.

“The IDF is operating with determination against the Hezbollah terrorist organization following its decision to deliberately attack Israel on behalf of the Iranian regime,” concluded the army, adding: “The IDF will not tolerate any harm to the residents of the State of Israel.”

IDF Hezbollah Defense and Security
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
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