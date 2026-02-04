IDF highlights work of unit that killed 60 Hezbollah terrorists

Troops from Unit 869, part of the Israel Defense Forces’ 91st Division, are operating in Southern Lebanon to prevent Hezbollah from rebuilding its terrorist capabilities, the army said on Tuesday.

According to the IDF, the unit eliminated about 60 Hezbollah terrorists over the past year and dismantled dozens of the Iranian proxy’s structures, weapons depots and observation posts.

The unit’s command centers also guided ground and aerial fire in hundreds of targeted operations across the area.

The IDF added that a new company of female combat troops will be established in March to strengthen the unit’s operational capacity and readiness.