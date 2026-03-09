IDF names second soldier KIA in Southern Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces on Monday afternoon released the name of a second soldier slain while fighting the Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorist group in Lebanon the previous day.

Staff Sgt. Or Demry, 20, from Moshav Liman in the Western Galilee, was a combat engineering heavy equipment operator in the 91st “Galilee” Division, the IDF said.

Demry was killed alongside Sgt. 1st Class Maher Khatar, 38, from the Golan Heights Druze village of Majdal Shams, whose name was already cleared for publication on Sunday.

In addition, a combat officer sustained light wounds in the attack and was evacuated for treatment. His family was informed, the IDF said.

Demry and Khatar were reportedly killed by terrorist mortar fire or an anti-tank missile during defensive operations at an IDF outpost, when a combat engineering force that included two D9 armored bulldozers went to extract a Puma combat engineering vehicle/armored personnel carrier that had become stuck.

During the rescue operation, one of the bulldozers was reportedly hit, possibly by a mortar shell that struck a fuel tank or by a missile, resulting in the deaths of the two soldiers.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, on Sunday evening expressed “heavy grief” over the deaths of the two men.

The troops “fought heroically to protect our communities and our citizens against the Hezbollah terrorist organization,” they said.

“We bow our heads at their falling and remain committed to the defense of our northern border against any threat,” the Netanyahus concluded.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Sunday also conveyed his “deepest condolences” to the families of the slain. The IDF “will complete the mission and bring better days for the entire people of Israel,” vowed the head of state, adding, “Be strong and of good courage, people of Israel.”

Hezbollah began firing missiles and UAVs at the Jewish state on March 2, in retaliation for the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. He was slain by an Israeli Air Force strike on his Tehran compound in the opening shot of “Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury” on Feb. 28.

“In response to the rocket fire by the Hezbollah terror group toward Israeli territory, the IAF completed additional waves of strikes in Lebanon over the past few days,” the military said on Monday.

As part of the strikes, “dozens” of rocket and missile launchers were dismantled. “The targeted launchers were located south of the Litani River and were used by the Hezbollah terrorist organization to launch rockets and missiles toward the territory of the State of Israel,” it said.

In parallel, the IAF continues to intercept drones launched by Hezbollah terrorists toward the Jewish state, the IDF said.