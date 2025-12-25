IDF, Shin Bet kill top Quds Force operative in Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces and the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) said they carried out a joint operation Thursday in the Nabatieh area of southern Lebanon, eliminating a senior operative in Iran’s Quds Force.

According to a statement issued by the IDF and Shin Bet, the target—Hussein Mahmoud Marashd al-Jawhari—was a key terrorist in Unit 840, the Quds Force’s operations unit, and had been involved in recent years in advancing Iranian-directed terror plots against Israel in the Syria-Lebanon arena.

The military said al-Jawhari operated under Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and was involved in terrorist activity, directed by Iran, against the State of Israel and its security forces.

בפעילות משותפת של צה״ל ושב״כ: חוסל מחבל מרכזי ביחידת המבצעים של 'כוח קדס' האיראני



צה״ל ושב״כ חיסלו מוקדם יותר היום במרחב נצריה שבלבנון את חסין מחמוד מרשד אלג׳והרי, מחבל מרכזי ביחידת המבצעים של 'כוח קדס' (840), אשר היה מעורב בשנים האחרונות בקידום מתווי טרור נגד מדינת ישראל בזירת… pic.twitter.com/9X2NJClmDJ — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) December 25, 2025

Unit 840, headed by Asghar Bagheri and his deputy, Mohammad Reza Ansari, is responsible for directing Iranian terrorist operations against Israel, the statement said.

“The IDF and ISA view with great severity any attempt by the Iranian regime and its proxies to advance terror plans, and will continue to operate in order to remove any threat against the State of Israel,” it added.