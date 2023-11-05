Israeli forces killed an Islamic State operative and detained 18 Hamas members during overnight raids in Judea and Samaria, the army said on Sunday.

Troops entered the Arab village of Abu Dis on the eastern outskirts of Jerusalem to arrest Nabil Halabia, a Palestinian affiliated with Islamic State. He was recently jailed in Israel but was released in July.

The IDF said that from the moment he was released, Halabia “recruited a squad, purchased weapons and carried out a shooting attack against IDF forces in the area.

“When forces arrived to arrest him, the terrorist opened fire, and in the exchange of fire, he was shot and killed,” the IDF said, adding that soldiers confiscated his makeshift submachine gun.

Israeli forces also entered Jenin and Hebron, with clashes reported. A total of 36 Palestinians were arrested during the overnight operation.

Since the Oct. 7 Hamas massacre and ensuing war against the Gaza-based terror group, more than 1,350 wanted Palestinians, including more than 850 Hamas members, have been arrested in Judea and Samaria.

On Friday, Maj. Gen. Yehuda Fox, head of the IDF Central Command, signed a demolition order for the home of Kamel Abu Bakr, who shot and killed Tel Aviv patrolman Chen Amir in August. The Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist, who was killed by a second guard who chased after him, resided in Rummanah, near Jenin in northern Samaria.

Israeli soldier wounded in Samaria

An Israeli soldier was lightly wounded on Saturday when terrorists fired at an Israel Defense Forces position near the village of Nabi Ilyas in western Samaria, the army said.

The soldier was hit by shards of glass when terrorist gunmen who arrived by car began shooting at troops inspecting Palestinian vehicles near the village. Israeli forces returned fire and the terrorists fled. A chase ensued as Israeli troops set up roadblocks and conducted searches.

The wounded soldier was evacuated to the hospital.

On Friday evening, terrorists shot at homes in the Israeli community of Rehelim in central Samaria, Ynet reported.

Four houses were hit, with windows being shattered in three of them. Twenty-six bullet casings were found in the area.

Eliyah, a resident of Rehelim, said that the shooting started around 9:30 p.m. after Shabbat dinner and that he had sent a report to the army, after which Israeli forces quickly arrived.

“I told everyone to lie down on the floor. One bullet penetrated through the display case above the head of my six-year-old son. ... There is a severe feeling of insecurity inside the house. This situation must not continue,” said Eliyah, according to the report.

Four Jerusalem Arabs arrested

Over the weekend, Jerusalem District police together with Border Police arrested four persons—two adults and two minors—who threw firebombs and launched fireworks at security forces, homes and passing vehicles near Jerusalem’s Silwan neighborhood.

Silwan is located just to the south of the Old City of Jerusalem and is also known as the City of David.

A police investigation revealed that each of the four suspects played a different role in the attacks, such as observation and execution.

Also found in their possession were an improvised explosive device, Hamas flags, air rifles and pro-Hamas, pro-terror incitement materials, according to police.