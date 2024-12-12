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News   Israel News

IDF soldiers denied Australia visa after asked about ‘war crimes’

Omer and Ella Berger were traveling to attend their Holocaust survivor grandmother’s 100th birthday in Australia.

Dec. 12, 2024
Airplanes at Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport, May 2, 2022. Photo by Josh Withers/Unsplash.
Airplanes at Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport, May 2, 2022. Photo by Josh Withers/Unsplash.

Omer and Ella Berger’s planned family reunion in Sydney became a diplomatic incident when Australian authorities delayed their visa applications, citing their Israel Defense Forces military service as grounds for additional scrutiny. This ultimately prevented them from entering the country to join their relatives.

Six family members applied for visitor visas about two months before their scheduled flight to celebrate their grandmother Julan Berger’s centennial birthday. While four applications were quickly approved, Omer, serving in the academic reserve program, and Ella, a member of the IDF’s Intelligence Corps, had to complete extensive 13-page declarations typically reserved for foreign fighters and government officials. The questionnaire asked pointed questions about participation in prisoner abuse, detention center operations and potential involvement in war crimes or genocide.

Despite submitting the comprehensive documentation, authorities did not respond before their departure date. The siblings stayed in Thailand awaiting authorization until Ella had to return to Israel when her military leave expired.

Speaking to The Nightly, family representative Aaron Berger condemned the delays and attributed them to what he described as the government’s increasingly hostile stance toward Israel as the war continues. “Why are we subjecting friendly allies to war crimes investigations?” he asked.

The emotional impact hit particularly hard, Berger noted, because this might have been their final opportunity to see their grandmother. “We simply need a clear yes or no answer,” he emphasized.

The incident follows a similar case three weeks ago involving former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, whom Australian officials denied a visa, citing concerns that her presence might offend certain communities.

Forced to cancel her appearance at an Australian Jewish group’s conference, Shaked issued a rebuke: “The current Australian government has taken an anti-Israeli and extreme pro-Palestinian position, with elements of antisemitism. These are dark days for Australian democracy; they have chosen to stand on the wrong side of history.”

Australia’s Department of Home Affairs stated that no new visa policies had been implemented for Israeli citizens in response to the conflict, noting that 11,000 Israelis had received visas over the past year. A department spokesperson added, “Following standard procedures, authorities may require applicants to complete supplementary documentation when they need additional information for specific cases.”

The visa controversies come amid escalating antisemitic incidents across Australia. Someone torched a vehicle and spray-painted anti-Israel slogans on buildings in Sydney’s Woollahra neighborhood, home to a significant Jewish population, two days ago. This follows last week’s arson attack on Melbourne’s Adass Israel synagogue, which Israeli and Australian officials widely condemned.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

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