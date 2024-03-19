More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

IDF team to investigate possible Palestinian terror tunnels in Judea and Samaria

“This issue concerns us greatly,” a security official said.

IDF
Israeli soldiers during a counter-terror raid in Balata, outside Nablus in central Samaria, Nov. 19, 2023. Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90.
(March 19, 2024 / JNS)

The Israel Defense Forces’ Central Command, which is responsible for Judea and Samaria, has established a team to investigate alleged terror tunnels in the area.

The unit, which was established several months ago, consists of engineering and intelligence specialists, as well as civilian experts, Ynet reported on Tuesday.

“The special team acts upon intelligence needs or reports from the field and knows how to bring all the capabilities required to inspect them [the tunnels],” a security source told the site.

He added, “In the past, we have already seen the use of underground facilities for concealment and storage of weapons, and we understand that terrorist organizations are trying to mimic some of the combat methods in Gaza. This issue concerns us greatly.”

One of the first instances in which the IDF encountered tunnel activity in Judea and Samaria was during the July 2023 operation in Jenin, when a deep shaft was discovered in the heart of the Samaria terror hub.

About five shafts have been uncovered in Jenin and Nur al-Shams near Tulkarm, though none led to attack tunnels, according to the report.

The IDF has looked into complaints by residents of Bat Hefer, a village east of Netanya, of tunneling sounds coming from the direction of Palestinian Authority-controlled areas near the Judea and Samaria security barrier.

In recent months, the army has also investigated possible infiltration tunnels Israeli forces discovered near Jewish communities in the Hebron Hills in Judea and Shiloh in Samaria’s Binyamin region.

Officials stressed on Tuesday that although no attack tunnels have been found thus far, the possibility cannot be ruled out in light of previous findings in northern and southern Israel.

In December, the IDF carried out a drill simulating an Oct. 7-like scenario in Judea and Samaria. The exercise drilled one of several scenarios the military is preparing for following the invasion by Hamas terrorists from Gaza, in which some 1,200 people were murdered.

Israeli officials are considering a proposal to provide security squads in a limited number of communities in Judea and Samaria with anti-tank missiles to fend off an Oct. 7-style attack, the army said earlier this year.

The plan calls for allocating missiles to civilian security units of isolated Judea and Samaria towns and other communities located close to villages controlled by the Palestinian Authority.

Between Oct. 7 and Jan. 15 alone, the Hatzalah Judea and Samaria rescue group recorded more than 2,600 terrorist attacks against Israelis in the area, including 760 cases of rock-throwing, 551 fire bombings, 12 attempted or successful stabbings and nine vehicular assaults.

IDF Judea and Samaria Defense and Security Terrorism
EXPLORE JNS
Crime scene police tape
U.S. News
Florida, California Jewish day schools evacuate due to bomb threats
“There is no cause in the world that’s served by scaring children,” stated Rep. Jared Moskowitz. “If your grievance leads you to a K-12 school, you’re the problem.”
October 13, 2026 12:59 PM
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Released hostage Guy Gilboa-Dalal waves the Israeli flag as he arrives to Beilinson hospital, Oct. 13, 2025. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
Israel News
Kushner marks one year since release of last 20 living Israeli hostages
“One year later, it’s remarkable how much has changed. The situation is far from perfect, but the progress is real, and the world is better for it.”
October 13, 2026 08:32 AM
Joshua Marks
Protesters against NHS cooperation with Israel's Planatir firm hold up a large banner outside their offices in Soho Square during a demonstration in London, England on October 1, 2026. Photo by Martin Pope/Getty Images.
World News
Medical staff antisemitism flagged in UK
The Campaign Against Antisemitism identified five anti-Israel healthcare professionals, while a separate report details a BBC Arabic reporter’s posts about killers of Israelis.
Oct. 12, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Israeli President Isaac Herzog addressing a delegation of the Consistoire central israélite de France in Jerusalem on Oct. 11, 2026. Photo by Maayan Toaf/GPO.
World News
‘Dangerous territory': Herzog slams Europe, where Jewish life is contracting in fear
“What we are seeing in Europe today is pure scapegoating. What we are seeing in Europe today is that blaming the Jews has become, once again, the default mode,” said the Israeli president.
Oct. 12, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
11:07
White House asks Kimberly Guilfoyle to resign
09:14
Suspected ISIS supporter, 18, arrested over plot to attack IDF soldiers in Jerusalem
08:59
Ben-Gvir: Arab lawmakers backing Palestinian state don’t belong in Knesset
08:28
Joint List: No backing for next gov’t without progress toward Palestinian state
08:08
Eight Jewish educators win inaugural global teaching award
07:47
Kushner marks one year since release of last 20 living Israeli hostages
07:27
Judea and Samaria leaders take on fake news with new information hub
07:12
EU foreign ministers ‘regret’ delay of PA vote
06:52
IDF expands warnings on unexploded ordnance after deadly school hike blast
06:33
Houthis threaten US interests if Washington joins Saudi strikes in Yemen
06:13
Board of Deputies meets UK home secretary to discuss antisemitism
05:51
Sea of Galilee water reserves fall to lowest level in a century
05:28
Likud calls for Netanyahu corruption trial to be dropped after former AG testimony
05:06
Trump mocks ‘gays for Palestine’ at Ohio rally
04:48
FM Sa’ar meets Albanian leaders to strengthen bilateral ties
04:34
Israeli Foreign Ministry: Netherlands becoming leading antisemitism hotspot
04:27
Slain hostage’s mother asks Germany to end UNRWA funding
04:05
Israel orders deportation of three foreign activists over photos at Hebron checkpoint
03:44
Israeli amputee completes Ironman World Championship in Hawaii
03:22
Herzog honors Israel Bonds, praises economic support
03:01
Netanyahu, Ethiopian PM discuss bilateral ties, regional developments
02:48
Israel Airports Authority: Nothing unusual found on Delta plane after bomb threat
02:41
Samaria: IDF foils Islamic Jihad terror attack
02:39
Palestinian terror suspect caught filming Bnei Brak light rail
02:25
Searches underway at Ben-Gurion Airport after anonymous bomb threat
02:19
Trump downplays reports that China, Russia are helping Iran
02:01
Netanyahu visits students wounded in northern Israel explosion
01:40
IDF strikes kill Hamas, PIJ terrorists in southern Gaza
01:20
Israeli student killed in hike blast named as Elazar Yair Wilensky
00:07
Mental health treatment among Israeli youth up 32% since 2022
16:48
Harvard fired Jewish staffer for taking off on Rosh Hashanah, lawsuit alleges
16:47
Bay Area district discriminated against Jewish, Israeli students, California probe finds
12:59
US, 28 other countries decry Iranian regime threats
12:48
Southern Pennsylvania Hillel gets almost $2 million endowment donation
11:21
Obama endorses El-Sayed for Senate in Michigan
11:11
Galilee explosion likely from Hezbollah cluster munition that hadn’t previously detonated, Israel says
10:31
In departure from norm, Israel letting soldiers deployed out of the country vote in ‘challenging’ environments
10:20
Katz confirms death of boy in Galilee Panhandle blast
10:05
IDF destroys terrorist tunnel network in Southern Lebanon
08:59
Israel demands Dutch city let Hapoel Beersheva fans attend Europa League match
08:53
Netanyahu’s office says PM updated on ‘severe incident’ in the north
08:46
Education Ministry aiding pupils, staff after northern border blast
08:44
IDF dispatches helicopters, troops after Galilee explosion
08:43
Paris urges Abbas to reverse Palestinian election postponement
08:31
IDF troops find M16 rifle hidden behind washing machine in Samaria
08:24
MDA: Some 10 wounded in Galilee Panhandle explosion
08:23
‘Dangerous territory': Herzog slams Europe, where Jewish life is contracting in fear
08:15
Israel Police: Several hurt in blast in northern Israel
08:07
Samaria: Two Palestinians arrested for attacking Jewish shepherd, 15
08:03
EU establishes new security mission to support Lebanese forces
More Updates
JNS TV
Mahmoud Abbas
JNS TV / Judeacation
Palestinian Media Watch documents PA praise and justification of Oct. 7
October 13, 2026 07:29 AM
Josh Hasten
COLUMNS
Robert Cherry. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
False assumptions about the 1948 war
Robert Cherry
Daniel S. Mariaschin. Credit: B’nai B’rith International.
Opinion
A book on anti-Zionism for anti-Zionists
Daniel S. Mariaschin