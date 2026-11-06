Two Israeli men among three charged in $129 million AI impersonation scheme

Three men have been indicted in Manhattan on charges of stealing more than $129 million from companies worldwide by using artificial intelligence technology to impersonate corporate executives and attorneys.

Jacob Soall, 41, of Spain and the United Kingdom, allegedly posed as British lawyers, while Sharon Hazan, 54, of Israel, and Guy Sheetrit, 42, of Israel and the United Arab Emirates, allegedly helped launder the proceeds. All three were arrested in Europe between June and September. Extradition requests are pending.

According to the indictment , the scheme operated from 2024 to 2026 and used what prosecutors called “super intelligence,” or “SI,” to mimic the voices and, in some cases, images of corporate executives during calls with employees.

The perpetrators posed as chief executive officers and told employees they needed assistance with confidential financial transactions. They then directed employees to supposed attorneys at major international law firms, who were also impersonated and instructed victims to wire money to accounts controlled by members of the conspiracy.

Prosecutors said the proceeds were subsequently converted into cryptocurrency to conceal their origins, ownership and control.

Among the victims were a Missouri hospital system that lost nearly $4.83 million and a British financial technology company that lost approximately $11.58 million. Other victims included a California hospital system, a Rhode Island bank, a Massachusetts mutual fund company and a Florida pet food company.

“SI technology offers tremendous potential,” stated Jamie McDonald, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York. “But the public should recognize that there are some who seek to use this emerging technology to pursue criminal goals.”

“I encourage individuals and the business community to consider how to best protect themselves from the emerging threat of SI-enabled crime,” McDonald said.

Each defendant faces seven counts, including fraud, identity theft and money laundering.