Israel gets a shot of reality as coffee chain hikes prices
Aroma Israel set a 12% price increase across its menu starting in February.
Aroma Israel, which is sometimes called Israel’s “Starbucks” because of its many locations across the country and offering of casual coffee and meal options, announced on Thursday a nationwide price hike, with costs set to climb by approximately 12%.
The revised pricing structure—which takes effect this month—covers the chain’s signature coffee beverages, pastries and various menu items. This follows a previous adjustment in January 2025, when prices rose by 4%.
Under the new list, a “coffee and pastry” combo will increase from 25 shekels ($8.10) to 26 shekels ($8.42) nationwide, though in Tel Aviv, the price will jump from 26 shekels ($8.42) to 27 shekels ($8.74). A standard cappuccino is set to rise from 13 shekels ($4.21) to 14 shekels ($4.54) at all locations.
For those ordering a large cappuccino, the price will shift from 15 shekels ($4.86) to 16 shekels ($5.18), while an Americano will now cost 14 shekels ($4.54), up from 13 shekels ($4.21).
The price of indulgence is also climbing in the pastry section. A chocolate or butter croissant will now cost 16 shekels ($5.18), up from 14 shekels ($4.54). Chocolate or plain almond croissants will increase to 19 shekels ($6.13) nationwide.
Savory options will also be affected. The “deluxe” cheese burekas will increase to 24 shekels ($7.76)—or 26 shekels ($8.42) in Tel Aviv, while a standard cheese burekas will now cost 18 shekels ($5.82) nationwide and 20 shekels ($6.46) in Tel Aviv. Cheese phyllo pastries will see a one-shekel increase to 14 or 15 shekels ($4.54 or $4.86), depending on the location.
Aroma Israel issued a statement saying, “Even after the price update, coffee products at Aroma Israel remain among the most affordable and lowest among the major chains.”
Originally published by Israel Hayom.