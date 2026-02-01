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News   Israel News

Israel gets a shot of reality as coffee chain hikes prices

Aroma Israel set a 12% price increase across its menu starting in February.

Feb. 1, 2026
Hili Yacobi-Handelsman
A woman with her dog at an Aroma café in downtown Jerusalem on Oct. 24, 2021. Photo by Nati Shohat/Flash90.
A woman with her dog at an Aroma café in downtown Jerusalem on Oct. 24, 2021. Photo by Nati Shohat/Flash90.

Aroma Israel, which is sometimes called Israel’s “Starbucks” because of its many locations across the country and offering of casual coffee and meal options, announced on Thursday a nationwide price hike, with costs set to climb by approximately 12%.

The revised pricing structure—which takes effect this month—covers the chain’s signature coffee beverages, pastries and various menu items. This follows a previous adjustment in January 2025, when prices rose by 4%.

Under the new list, a “coffee and pastry” combo will increase from 25 shekels ($8.10) to 26 shekels ($8.42) nationwide, though in Tel Aviv, the price will jump from 26 shekels ($8.42) to 27 shekels ($8.74). A standard cappuccino is set to rise from 13 shekels ($4.21) to 14 shekels ($4.54) at all locations.

For those ordering a large cappuccino, the price will shift from 15 shekels ($4.86) to 16 shekels ($5.18), while an Americano will now cost 14 shekels ($4.54), up from 13 shekels ($4.21).

The price of indulgence is also climbing in the pastry section. A chocolate or butter croissant will now cost 16 shekels ($5.18), up from 14 shekels ($4.54). Chocolate or plain almond croissants will increase to 19 shekels ($6.13) nationwide.

Savory options will also be affected. The “deluxe” cheese burekas will increase to 24 shekels ($7.76)—or 26 shekels ($8.42) in Tel Aviv, while a standard cheese burekas will now cost 18 shekels ($5.82) nationwide and 20 shekels ($6.46) in Tel Aviv. Cheese phyllo pastries will see a one-shekel increase to 14 or 15 shekels ($4.54 or $4.86), depending on the location.

Aroma Israel issued a statement saying, “Even after the price update, coffee products at Aroma Israel remain among the most affordable and lowest among the major chains.”

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Hili Yacobi-Handelsman
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