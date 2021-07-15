More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Israel is $70 million closer to its second lunar mission

SpaceIL is raising funds to go back to the moon—this time for a historic double landing

Jul. 15, 2021
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin (right) and SpaceIL president Morris Kahn at an introduction of the Israeli spacecraft "Beresheet" at the President's Residence in Jerusalem on Feb. 17, 2018. Photo by Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90.
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin (right) and SpaceIL president Morris Kahn at an introduction of the Israeli spacecraft “Beresheet” at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem on Feb. 17, 2018. Photo by Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90.

From the moment Israel’s “Beresheet” unmanned lunar crashed on the moon in April 2019, project leaders and backers pledged to try again.

Now the “Beresheet 2” mission is getting closer to reality, as SpaceIL has raised $70 million from entrepreneurs and philanthropists including Patrick and Lina Drahi of the Drahi Foundation, Morris Kahn of the Kahn Foundation, the Moshal Space Foundation and Entrée Capital Partners.

Projected to launch in 2024, the “Beresheet 2” mission is expected to cost in the neighborhood of $100 million.

This time, the plan is to develop not one spacecraft but two ultralight lunar landers—one to land on each side of the moon—and an orbiter that will circle the moon for several years and will be used to conduct scientific experiments and educational activities with students from Israel and around the world.

“I plan to do everything that is within my power to take Israel back to the moon, this time for a historic double landing,” said Kahn, who was named chairman of SpaceIL’s board of directors.

“I am grateful to our donors, who believe in the power of the Beresheet 2 mission to inspire a whole generation of students and dreamers, and for their faith in the ability of SpaceIL to accomplish and complete this challenging mission, which will place Israel at the front row of global deep-space technology,” said SpaceIL CEO Shimon Sarid.

This article was first published by Israel21c.

Science and Technology
EXPLORE JNS
Muslims gather for the early morning prayers for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, along a main street outside the Siddiq Mosque in eastern Cairo's Heliopolis district on March 20, 2026. Photo by Ahmed Hasan/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Egypt walks a tightrope between Iran and the Gulf
Cairo has taken on the role of mediator, but local media is clearly leaning toward Tehran.
Mar. 21, 2026
Shachar Kleiman
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin