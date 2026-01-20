Israeli Arabs charged with acts of terror against Jews, police in Ramla

Two Israelis were indicted on Monday in the Lod District Court on charges of carrying out terrorist attacks in the city of Ramla, according to a joint statement by the Israel Police and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet).

The defendants, Khalef Muhammed Hassin Abu Jhanem, 21, and Modi Akram Taleb Ganim, 20, were arrested in recent weeks in a joint Shin Bet and police operation.

The two allegedly carried out shooting and arson attacks on the city’s predominantly-Jewish Gilad Street, according to Israel’s Channel 12 News.

According to the indictment, in a separate incident Ganim hurled a grenade, that failed to detonate, at a vehicle in a Jewish neighborhood in the city.

The attacks began in December after members of the suspects’ family were arrested as part of a criminal investigation. The two allegedly decided to “send a message” to security forces and instill fear in the public, Channel 12 reported.