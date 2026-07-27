WATCH: Hamas ex-hostages learn they will be grandparents
Shir Siegel telling her parents, former Hamas hostages Keith and Aviva Siegel, the good news was captured on video.
(July 26, 2026 / JNS)
Shir Siegel, the daughter of former Hamas hostages Keith and Aviva Siegel, shared a video on social media showing the moment she told her parents their first grandchild was on the way.
The footage, circulated online Saturday, captures the couple reacting emotionally to the news.
Keith and Aviva Siegel were previously held hostage by Hamas in Gaza before being released.
Keith and Aviva Siegel were hostages of Hamas in the tunnels under Gaza.— Eylon Levy (@EylonALevy) July 25, 2026
They just found out they're about to become grandparents: pic.twitter.com/2QLOGa7PjP