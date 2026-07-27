More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

WATCH: Hamas ex-hostages learn they will be grandparents

Shir Siegel telling her parents, former Hamas hostages Keith and Aviva Siegel, the good news was captured on video.

JNS Staff
Freed American-Israeli hostage Keith Siegel, accompanied by his wife, Aviva, reunites with his daughters Elan, Gal and Shir, and his brother Lee, at Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov Hospital) in Tel Aviv on Feb. 1, 2025. Photo by Ronen Harish/GPO.
Freed American-Israeli hostage Keith Siegel, accompanied by his wife, Aviva, reunites with his daughters Elan, Gal and Shir, and his brother Lee, at Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov Hospital) in Tel Aviv on Feb. 1, 2025. Photo by Ronen Harish/GPO.
(July 26, 2026 / JNS)

Shir Siegel, the daughter of former Hamas hostages Keith and Aviva Siegel, shared a video on social media showing the moment she told her parents their first grandchild was on the way.

The footage, circulated online Saturday, captures the couple reacting emotionally to the news.

Keith and Aviva Siegel were previously held hostage by Hamas in Gaza before being released.

Israeli Society Terrorism Gaza Strip
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, center, meets with delegates of the CRIF umbrella group of French Jewish communities in Jerusalem, Israel on July 26, 2026. Photo credit: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Israel.
Israel News
French Jewish leaders meet Sa’ar amid terror concerns
Israel’s foreign minister discussed rising antisemitism with CRIF delegation as France investigates an alleged synagogue attack plot and Toronto probes attacks on Jewish-owned businesses.
July 27, 2026
JNS Staff
Anthony Albanese
World News
Albanese insists Australian Labor Party platform ‘balanced’ despite parroting Palestinian narrative
The national platform, meant to guide the party for the next three years, calls for an end to the “occupation” and condemns “extremist settler violence.”
July 27, 2026
David Isaac
Security guards outside the Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera after accompanying opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu there for medical treatment on Nov. 21, 2021. Photo by TPS.
Israel News
Israeli hospital uses mothers’ scents to comfort premature babies during separation
“It is a simple but powerful tool,” said the occupational therapists at Hillel Yaffe Medical Center who are running the project.
July 27, 2026
Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
Border Fence, Israel, Syria, Jordan
Israel News
IDF intercepts two drones near Israel-Jordan border
No air-raid sirens were activated, according to the military.
July 27, 2026
JNS Staff
US Senator Lindsey Graham speaks during a press conference in Tel Aviv, August 28, 2025. Photo by Flash90.
U.S. News
WATCH: Lindsey Graham compares Trump, Netanyahu to Roosevelt, Churchill
A clip from an upcoming documentary on the late U.S. senator shows him praising the two leaders in the context of confronting Iran.
July 27, 2026
JNS Staff
Netanyahu salute
Israel News
Netanyahu heads to Washington for White House meeting
The Israel leader is also scheduled to participate in a memorial service for Sen. Lindsey Graham.
July 27, 2026
JNS Staff
JNS TV/ Straight Up
Iran is playing for time, but Trump may be playing the longer game
July 27, 2026 03:38 AM
Daniel Seaman
THE COLUMN
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Glocal Focus
Mamdani can still threaten Netanyahu without arresting him
Ben Cohen
Melanie Phillips
Senior Contributor
A tsunami of lies
Melanie Phillips