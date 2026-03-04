Israeli FM urges countries to sever ties with Iranian regime
Gideon Sa’ar also told ambassadors stationed in Israel that Hezbollah’s choice to join the fight proves the terror group “operates in the service of Iran.”
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar called on countries around the world to cut diplomatic relations with the Iranian regime in a virtual briefing on Tuesday for ambassadors stationed in Israel.
“Following the Iranian regime’s attack on all its neighbors and the massacre of its own people—countries around the world must sever their ties with it,” Jerusalem’s top diplomat told 60 envoys who participated in the meeting, according the minister’s office.
In a briefing to the foreign ambassadors serving in Israel, I made it clear that Israel is not willing to live under a threat of elimination, just as no other country would be willing to do so.— Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) March 3, 2026
I addressed Hezbollah’s attack on Israel and its joining the war, just as it joined… pic.twitter.com/aEZjAWU8wT
Sa’ar stressed that the Jewish state will not live under the threat of elimination and also addressed Hezbollah’s decision to join the war.
“This once again proves that Hezbollah operates in the service of Iran and against the interests of Lebanon and its citizens,” he said.
In addition, Sa’ar cited Tehran’s attacks on Gulf states as further evidence that the Islamic Republic poses a threat to all countries in the region.