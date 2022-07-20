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News   Israel News

Judea and Samaria drivers face new kind of terrorism: laser beams

The terrorists are trying to disorient drivers and cause accidents; incidents have been reported in the Binyamin region near Jerusalem, with the perpetrators believed to be from the village of Al-Mughair.

Jul. 20, 2022
Palestinians flash laser beams towards the illegal Israeli outpost of Evyatar, in Judea and Samaria, on June 29, 2021. Photo by Sraya Diamant/Flash90.
Palestinians flash laser beams towards the illegal Israeli outpost of Evyatar, in Judea and Samaria, on June 29, 2021. Photo by Sraya Diamant/Flash90.

Jewish residents in Judea and Samaria have been subject in recent weeks to a new kind of terrorist tactic: laser beams.

The terrorists have been aiming laser beams at drivers’ eyes in an attempt to cause accidents. Incidents have been reported in the Benjamin region near Jerusalem, with the perpetrators believed to be from the village of Al-Mughair.

“For the past several months, every evening, residents from the village engage in blinding terrorism on Jewish residents’ cars on the roads, endangering their lives,” one resident told Israel Hayom. “The security forces have been spreading leaflets rather than making arrests. What are they waiting for, for fatalities?” The residents of the village have also repeatedly engaged in stoning attacks. “We treat this with the utmost seriousness and have been acting in a variety of ways with the rest of the security agencies,” the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

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